The Premier League returns to action this weekend.

Who's Playing

Luton Town @ Manchester City

Current Records: Luton Town 6-7-19, Manchester City 21-7-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, April 13, 2024 at 10 a.m. ET

Saturday, April 13, 2024 at 10 a.m. ET Where: Etihad Stadium

Etihad Stadium Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App TV/Live stream: Peacock

Peacock Online Streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Manchester City will be playing in front of their home fans against Luton Town at 10:00 a.m. ET on Saturday at Etihad Stadium. Both teams come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Man City has not lost an EPL match since December 6, 2023, a trend which continued in their latest game on Saturday. They came out on top against Crystal Palace by a score of 4-2. Kevin De Bruyne was a massive factor in the win, as he booted in two goals all by himself.

Meanwhile, Luton was not the first on the board last Saturday, but they got there more often. They had just enough and edged Bournemouth out 2-1. The score was all tied up 0-0 at the break, but Luton was the better team in the second half.

Man City is on a roll lately: they've won 11 of their last 14 contests, which provided a nice bump to their 21-7-3 record this season. As for Luton, their win bumped their record up to 6-7-19.

Man City came out on top in a nail-biter against Luton when the teams last played back in December of 2023, sneaking past 2-1. Does Man City have another victory up their sleeve, or will Luton turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Manchester City is a huge favorite against Luton Town, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being -1250 to win.

The over/under is 3.5 goals.

Series History

Manchester City won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.

Dec 10, 2023 - Manchester City 2 vs. Luton Town 1

