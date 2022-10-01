Manchester City will be trying to stay right at the top of the English Premier League table when they host Manchester United at Etihad Stadium on Sunday. City (5-2-0) entered the weekend just one point behind Arsenal and look a lot like the powerhouse that won the Premier League title last season. The Gunners face third-place Tottenham on Saturday, so City could have an opportunity to take over the top spot by the time this Manchester derby kicks off. City have been scoring goals in bunches and enter with a ton of confidence as new star Erling Haaland has added a focal point to the attack. The Citizens remain one of the best in the Premier League on both ends, so Manchester United face a major challenge. The Red Devils (4-0-2) have rebounded from the dismal start that had new manager Erik ten Hag on the hot seat. They are fifth in the EPL table, six points behind league leader Arsenal with a game in hand. City won both meetings last season, including 4-1 at the Etihad.

Man City vs. Man United spread: City -1.5 (-115)

Man City vs. Man United over/under: 3.5 goals

Man City vs. Man United money line: City -295, United +750, Draw +440

Man City: They have at least three goals in seven straight at home.

Man U: They haven't won five straight EPL games since April 2021.

Why You Should Back Manchester City

The Citizens have picked up where they left off last season, dominating at both ends of the pitch. They have a league-high 23 goals and have conceded just seven, tied for second-fewest. Haaland has scored almost half of those, leading the league with 11. City was dominant most of last season without a true striker, and the Norwegian star hasn't missed a beat since coming over from Borussia Dortmund this summer. He has a strong supporting cast that includes star midfielder Kevin De Bruyne, who has been in top form and leads the EPL with six assists.

Phil Foden and Bernardo Silva have three assists apiece, and Rodri has two, so there is a lot of creative talent in the attack. United have scored just eight goals in six games while conceding eight, and they could have trouble getting the ball. Man City averages almost 71 percent possession, while United are under 50 percent. Ederson leads the league with four clean sheets, and City have allowed just 12 shots on target. They were 15-2-2 with a plus-43 goal differential at home last season and have a 14-2 edge in winning all three matches so far.

Why you should back Man United

The Red Devils have gotten a big jolt of confidence from their surge as ten Hag has appeared to figure out how to win with his personnel. Cristiano Ronaldo has taken a back seat, and his Portugal teammate Bruno Fernandes should be the key to the attack. He has just one goal while setting up one, but he had 18 goals and 12 assists the season before Ronaldo returned to the team. That dropped to 10 and six last season. Marcus Rashford (three) and Jadon Sancho (two) are leading the scoring, but Rashford is dealing with a hamstring injury and could miss out.

If Sancho can't go, that would likely put Ronaldo back in the mix, and the 37-year-old is out to prove he can still be dominant. He scored 18 goals for United last season. The Red Devils' current four-game league winning streak started with a 2-1 victory against Liverpool, and they handed Arsenal their only loss, so City will definitely take them seriously. After facing intense heat early on, ten Hag was named the league's Manager of the Month for September and appears to be learning the best approach for his personnel. United are 2-0-1 on the road

