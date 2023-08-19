Two teams that finished top four in the English Premier League standings will go head-to-head early in the season on Saturday when Manchester City takes on Newcastle United at 3 p.m. ET at Etihad Stadium. Manchester City is 1-0-0 overall and the Citizens finished last season 36-10-5 on the way to the title. Newcastle United is 1-0-0 overall and the Magpies finished last season 19-14-5 and earned a UEFA Champions League spot with a fourth-place finish in the league. Both teams scored decisive victories in their season openers, with Newcastle beating Aston Villa 5-1 and Manchester City winning 3-0 over Burnley.

The latest Manchester City vs. Newcastle United odds list Manchester City as the -140 favorites (risk $140 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Newcastle United the +375 underdog. A draw is priced at +280, and the over/under is 2.5 goals. Before entering any Manchester City vs. Newcastle United picks, you'll want to see the EPL predictions from SportsLine's soccer insider James Holliman.

Holliman has been a writer and editor for nearly 25 years and grew up with soccer in his blood. He played competitively through high school and has been following the game closely since the 1970's heyday of the North American Soccer League. His interest has expanded worldwide, and his betting approach is centered on crunching the numbers, but he sees the whole field and relies on his instinct.

Since the 2022 World Cup, Holliman has been profitable across multiple leagues, including the Premier League, UEFA Champions League and Bundesliga. He went 21-10 -- bringing a profit of $1,147 for $100 bettors -- on his Champions League predictions last season.

Now, Holliman has dialed in on Manchester City vs. Newcastle United and just revealed his English Premier League picks and predictions. Here are the EPL odds and trends for Manchester City vs. Newcastle United:

Manchester City vs. Newcastle United money line: City -140, Newcastle +375, Draw +280

Manchester City vs. Newcastle United over/under: 2.5 goals

What you need to know about Newcastle United

Newcastle and Aston Villa combined for 19 shots on goal on Saturday, which explains the impressive six total goals scored. Everything went Newcastle United's way against Aston Villa as they made off with a 5-1 victory. It was a tempo-setting performance for Alexander Isak as he scored two goals for his team.

With a massive injection of funds last season, Newcastle quickly put themselves near the top of the Premier League table and Isak was a big part of their success. He scored 10 times in just 22 league matches, finishing third on the team behind Miguel Almiron (11) and Callum Wilson (18).

What you need to know about Manchester City

Meanwhile, Man City never let their opponents score last Friday. They were the clear victor by a 3-0 margin over Burnley. The Citizens also had a player score two goals, as Erling Haaland earned the brace after setting an EPL record with 36 goals last season.

Manchester City scored a mid-week victory over Sevilla in the UEFA Super Cup but Pep Guardiola's side should be fresh coming off the summer break and shouldn't require serious squad rotation. Man City have now won five of the last six Premier League titles and captured their first-ever Champions League title last season.

