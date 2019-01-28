Manchester City vs. Newcastle: Premier League prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online
City aims to keep pace with Liverpool toward the top of the table
Manchester City goes to Newcastle United on Tuesday for the Premier League's 24th matchday. City (18-2-3) is in second place in the league with 56 points, trailing leader Liverpool but just four. Pep Guardiola's team has been in the title fight all season long and earned a win over Liverpool a few weeks back to really boost its chances. As for Newcastle (5-6-12), things haven't been good. DeAndre Yedlin and company are in the relegation battle. The club is in 17th place right now, just two points above the drop zone with Cardiff City on their tail.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
Premier League: Manchester City vs. Newcastle
- Date: Tuesday, Jan. 29
- Time: 3 p.m. ET
- Location: St. James' Park
- TV channel: None
- Streaming: NBC Sports Gold
- Odds: Man. City -476 / Newcastle +1250 / Draw +480
Storylines
Manchester City: At this point in the season, it's all about staying as close to Liverpool as possible. City has a tough schedule coming up following this one, taking on Arsenal, Chelsea, Schalke (Champions League) and Chelsea again in the League Cup final. Recent form has this team playing with a ton of confidence with 28 goals in the last six games.
Newcastle: It's all about getting points and trying to stay in the top flight. With a daunting scheduling coming up after this one with games against Tottenham and Wolves, they've got to get points anyway that they can. To stay up, they are going to have to get something from these games where they are the heavy underdogs.
Manchester City vs. Newcastle prediction
The visitors control the ball and pace, create chance after chance and win comfortable with Gabriel Jesus scoring twice.
Pick: Manchester City (-476)
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
PSG: Neymar return vs. Man U 'difficult'
Reports out of Brazil say that Neymar is dealing with a fracture in the fifth metatarsal in...
-
Man. United vs. Burnley preview
The Red Devils haven't lost since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took over
-
Arsenal vs. Cardiff preview
The Gunners try to win at home just days after losing to Man. United
-
How to watch soccer on TV
Here are the upcoming games on TV
-
USMNT schedule for 2019
It's going to be a busy year for the national team
-
USMNT vs. Panama preview
It's Gregg Berhalter's first game in charge with a weakened squad