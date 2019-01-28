Manchester City vs. Newcastle: Premier League prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

Manchester City goes to Newcastle United on Tuesday for the Premier League's 24th matchday. City (18-2-3) is in second place in the league with 56 points, trailing leader Liverpool but just four. Pep Guardiola's team has been in the title fight all season long and earned a win over Liverpool a few weeks back to really boost its chances. As for Newcastle (5-6-12), things haven't been good. DeAndre Yedlin and company are in the relegation battle. The club is in 17th place right now, just two points above the drop zone with Cardiff City on their tail.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Premier League: Manchester City vs. Newcastle

Date : Tuesday, Jan. 29



: Tuesday, Jan. 29 Time : 3 p.m. ET



: 3 p.m. ET Location : St. James' Park



: St. James' Park TV channel : None



: None Streaming: NBC Sports Gold

NBC Sports Gold Odds: Man. City -476 / Newcastle +1250 / Draw +480

Storylines

Manchester City: At this point in the season, it's all about staying as close to Liverpool as possible. City has a tough schedule coming up following this one, taking on Arsenal, Chelsea, Schalke (Champions League) and Chelsea again in the League Cup final. Recent form has this team playing with a ton of confidence with 28 goals in the last six games.

Newcastle: It's all about getting points and trying to stay in the top flight. With a daunting scheduling coming up after this one with games against Tottenham and Wolves, they've got to get points anyway that they can. To stay up, they are going to have to get something from these games where they are the heavy underdogs.

Manchester City vs. Newcastle prediction

The visitors control the ball and pace, create chance after chance and win comfortable with Gabriel Jesus scoring twice.

Pick: Manchester City (-476)