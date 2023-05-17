Manchester City will host Real Madrid for the second leg of their 2023 UEFA Champions League semifinals matchup on Wednesday on Paramount+. These international rivals from last year's Champions League semifinals settled for a 1-1 draw in the first leg of the competition last week. Man City have won 11 straight Premier League matches dating back to February and are in contention for the FA Cup. Meanwhile, Real Madrid have won three of their last five La Liga matches and claimed the Copa del Rey trophy on May 6. You can catch all the action when you stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for 30 days with the promo code "FIRSTPICK" and watch over 2,400 soccer matches per year.

Kickoff from Etihad Stadium in Manchester is set for 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday. The latest Man City vs. Real Madrid odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Man City as the -170 favorites (risk $170 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Real Madrid listed as the +420 underdogs. A draw is priced at +320 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.

How to watch Real Madrid vs. Man City

Man City vs. Real Madrid date: Wednesday, May 17

Man City vs. Real Madrid time: 3 p.m. ET

Man City vs. Real Madrid live stream: Paramount+

UEFA Champions League picks for Real Madrid vs. Man City

Before you tune in to Wednesday's match, you need to see the UEFA Champions League picks from SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green. After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since last year's World Cup, Green has been profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks, including the Champions League (+3.45 units), the FA Cup (+3.07) and the EFL Cup (+3.64).

For Man City vs. Real Madrid, Green is picking Man City to win plus over 1.5 goals to be scored for a -135 payout. The expert is confident in the Citizens' ability to pull off a win at home after how well they played at the Bernabeu in the first leg of the competition, especially if they are able to contain Vinicius Jr. at Etihad Stadium.

Green notes that both sides rested key players ahead of Wednesday's match, so both should be well rested ahead of the big game. But Los Blancos are still looking at an uphill battle, however, since the Citizens have been so dominant at home.

"[City] have won all 15 of their home games in 2023 and they have been sweeping dangerous opponents aside with consummate ease," Green told SportsLine. "It is hard to overlook their superb home record, and they should ultimately be too slick for Real Madrid on Wednesday." Stream the game here.

