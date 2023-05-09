Manchester City attempt to avenge last year's setback when they begin their 2022-23 UEFA Champions League semifinal tie against Real Madrid on Tuesday. Manchester City faced Real Madrid in the UCL semifinals last season and posted a 4-3 victory in the first leg but dropped the second leg 3-1 and lost the matchup on aggregate. The Citizens knocked off Bayern Munich in this year's quarterfinals, while Los Blancos cruised past Chelsea.

Kickoff at the Santiago Bernabeu is set for 3 p.m. ET on Paramount+. Manchester City are the +114 favorites (risk $100 to win $114) in the latest Manchester City vs. Real Madrid odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while Real Madrid are +220 underdogs. A 90-minute draw is priced at +255 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before locking in any Real Madrid vs. Manchester City picks, you need to see the UEFA Champions League predictions from SportsLine's Jon Eimer.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe.

Now, Eimer has broken down Man City vs. Real Madrid from every angle. Here are the betting lines and trends for Real Madrid vs. Man City:

Manchester City vs. Real Madrid money line: Man City +114, Real Madrid +220, Draw +255

Manchester City vs. Real Madrid over/under: 2.5 goals

Manchester City vs. Real Madrid spread: Man City -0.5 (+115)

MCY: The Citizens are unbeaten in their last 20 matches across all competitions (17 wins, three draws)

RMA: Los Blancos have conceded in four straight games across all competitions

Why you should back Manchester City

The Citizens will be facing a Real Madrid side that is without its top defender in Eder Militao, who is serving a suspension. Los Blancos have struggled even with the 25-year-old Brazilian on the pitch, allowing nine goals over their last four matches across all competitions. That is great news for a Man City club that has netted at least three goals in nine of its last 12 overall contests.

Real Madrid's defenders certainly will have their hands full with Erling Haaland, who is having an incredible campaign. The 22-year-old Norwegian striker has set the Premier League single-season record with 35 goals and also leads the Champions League with 12 goals in eight games. Haaland has converted in 11 of his last 14 matches across all competitions and has recorded seven goals over his past three UCL contests, including five in the second leg of the Citizens' Round of 16 tie against RB Leipzig.

Why you should back Real Madrid

Los Blancos have won five consecutive matches in the competition, outscoring their opponents 15-3 during the streak. They have posted three straight clean sheets as they recorded a pair of 2-0 victories against Chelsea in the quarterfinals after edging Liverpool 1-0 in the second leg of their Round of 16 tie. Winger Vinicius Junior is the Champions League leader with six assists and is tied for fourth with six goals.

Real Madrid's second-leading scorer is Rodrygo, who has racked up five goals after netting both in the team's triumph over Chelsea on Apr. 18 and also recorded a brace in the first leg of last year's semifinal tie against Man City. Veteran striker Karim Benzema has produced four goals in the competition, while winger Marco Asensio has notched three. The 35-year-old Benzema, who had scored in three straight UCL matches prior to the second quarterfinal meeting with Chelsea, converted three times in last year's semifinal matchup with the Citizens.

