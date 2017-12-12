Manchester City vs. Swansea City live stream info, TV channel, preview: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online

First place Manchester City takes on Swansea City in Premier League play on Wednesday, with the league's top team aiming to keep its brilliant form going just days after a massive win at rival Manchester United.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Wednesday at 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: None

Stream: NBC Sports Gold

Follow: CBS Sports App

What's on the line

City is in first place and 11 clear at the top. A win will keep them that many clear, but that could increase if Manchester United slips up. As for Swansea, they are in 19th place and in the drop zone. One point from being safe, a win would likely lift the team out of the relegation zone.

Prediction

Swansea has only nine goals scored this season. City has 48 goals. Pep Guardiola's team wins easily.