Harry Kane can become the fastest player in Premier League history to 200 career goals when he and Tottenham square off against Manchester City on Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. The 29-year-old Kane ranks third in EPL history in career goals with 199. If he scores on Sunday, he would reach 200 goals in just his 304th match. Kane and Spurs entered the weekend in fifth place in the EPL table with 36 points. Meanwhile, defending EPL champion Man City are second in the table with 45 points, five behind Arsenal.

Kickoff is at 11:30 a.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists Manchester City as the -135 favorites (risk $135 to win $100) in the latest Manchester City vs. Tottenham odds, with Spurs the +350 underdog. A draw is priced at +285. The over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before locking in any Tottenham vs. Manchester City picks or EPL predictions, you need to see what proven SportsLine soccer insider Martin Green has to say.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide.

Now, Green has broken down Manchester City vs. Tottenham from every angle. Here are the betting lines and trends for Tottenham vs. Manchester City:

Manchester City vs. Tottenham spread: Manchester City -0.5 (-145), Tottenham +0.5 (+115)

Manchester City vs. Tottenham over/under: 2.5 goals

Manchester City vs. Tottenham money line: Manchester City -135, Tottenham +350, Draw +285

MCY: Erling Haaland leads the league in goals (25)

leads the league in goals (25) TOT: Harry Kane ranks third in EPL history in career goals (199)

Why you should back Manchester City

City have one of the world's premier goal scorers in Erling Haaland. In his first season in the EPL, the 22-year-old Haaland leads the league in goals with 25. The former Borussia Dortmund striker has 87 goals since the start of the 2020-21 season. Two weeks ago, he recorded a hat trick in a 3-0 win over Wolves.

In addition, City enter the match on a bit of a roll. Manchester City are undefeated over the last three games, outscoring opponents 8-2. That includes a 4-2 victory over Spurs on Jan. 19.

Why you should back Tottenham

Newly acquired right back Pedro Porro is expected to make his Spurs debut on Sunday. The 23-year-old on loan from Sporting Lisbon had 12 goals in 98 appearances for Sporting over the last 2½ seasons and was included in the Primeira Liga's Team of the Year the last two seasons. On paper, he seems to be a perfect fit for Tottenham manager Antonio Conte's wing-back system.

In addition, Spurs have had success finding the back of the net against Man City. Over the last two meetings, Tottenham have scored five combined goals against City. That includes two goals from Harry Kane, who scored a brace in the Feb. 19 matchup last year.

