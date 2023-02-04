Two of the world's greatest goal scorers square off when Erling Haaland and Manchester City face Harry Kane and Tottenham in a Matchweek 22 Premier League match on Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. In his first season in the EPL, the 22-year-old Haaland leads the league in goals, with 25. The former Borussia Dortmund striker has 87 goals since the start of the 2020-21 season. Meanwhile the 29-year-old Kane ranks second in the EPL in goals, with 16.

Kickoff is 11:30 a.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists Manchester City as the -140 favorites (risk $140 to win $100) in the latest Manchester City vs. Tottenham odds, with Spurs the +340 underdog. A draw is priced at +295. The over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before locking in any Tottenham vs. Manchester City picks or EPL predictions, you need to see what proven SportsLine soccer insider Martin Green has to say.

Manchester City vs. Tottenham spread: Manchester City -0.5 (-145), Tottenham +0.5 (+115)

Manchester City vs. Tottenham over/under: 2.5 goals

Manchester City vs. Tottenham money line: Manchester City -140, Tottenham +340, Draw +295

MCY: Erling Haaland leads the league in goals (25)

TOT: Harry Kane ranks third in EPL history in career goals (199)

Why you should back Manchester City

City face a Tottenham side that has struggled at home this season. Spurs have lost four of 10 EPL matches at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium; only one other team in the top 14 in the EPL table has lost that many home matches. On the other hand, City have earned 17 points in just nine road matches this season, which is tied for the third most road points in the league.

In addition, Pep Guardiola's men enter the game knowing they beat Spurs less than three weeks ago. On Jan. 19, City fell behind 2-0 at halftime before rallying for a 4-2 win. City owned 58% of possession and outshot Tottenham 16-9 that day.

Why you should back Tottenham

Newly acquired right back Pedro Porro is expected to make his Spurs debut on Sunday. The 23-year-old on loan from Sporting Lisbon had 12 goals in 98 appearances for Sporting over the last 2½ seasons and was included in the Primeira Liga's Team of the Year the last two seasons. On paper, he seems to be a perfect fit for Tottenham manager Antonio Conte's wing-back system.

In addition, Spurs have had success finding the back of the net against Man City. Over the last two meetings, Tottenham have scored five combined goals against City. That includes two goals from Harry Kane, who scored a brace in the Feb. 19 matchup last year.

