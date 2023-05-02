Manchester City will look to move one step closer to clinching the English Premier League title for the third consecutive season when they take on West Ham United in a key matchup on Wednesday. Manchester City (24-4-4), who have won eight consecutive matches, have not lost to West Ham in their last 16 meetings. West Ham (9-17-7), which have dropped their last two matches, will try to avoid relegation with a positive result. For now, they are four points clear of the relegation zone.

Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET at Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England. Caesars Sportsbook lists Manchester City as the -580 favorites (risk $580 to win $100) in its latest Manchester City vs. West Ham odds, with West Ham the +1500 underdogs. A draw is priced at +600 and the over/under for total goals scored is 3.5.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since last year's World Cup, Green has been profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks, including the Champions League (+3.45 units), the FA Cup (+3.07) and the EFL Cup (+3.64).

Now, Green has broken down Manchester City vs. West Ham from every angle. Here are the betting lines and trends for Manchester City vs. West Ham:

Manchester City vs. West Ham spread: Man City -2.5 (+135), West Ham +2.5 (-175)

Manchester City vs. West Ham over/under: 3.5 goals

Manchester City vs. West Ham money line: Manchester City -580, Draw +600, West Ham +1500

MCY: The Citizens have a goal differential of plus-54 in Premier League action

WHU: The Hammers have scored 37 goals in league play in 2022-2023

Why you should back Manchester City

The Citizens have been machine-like in their ability to score this season, and are led by 22-year-old Erling Haaland. Haaland has been brilliant since signing on last June. He has scored 50 goals in 44 overall appearances for Manchester City, including 34 goals and seven assists in 30 games played in the Premier League.

Also leading the Citizens is midfielder Phil Foden, who is second on the club with nine goals and six assists in 26 matches, including 17 starts. In last Wednesday's 4-1 win over Arsenal, Foden added an assist. The 22-year-old is in his seventh season with Manchester City and has 13 goals in 38 total appearances with the Citizens this year.

Why you should back West Ham

The Hammers will look to pull off the monumental upset with a balanced scoring attack, led by forward Jarrod Bowen, who has a goal and two assists in West Ham's last five matches. He is tied for the team-lead with five goals and has four assists on the year. He has nine shots, including six on target during that stretch. The 26-year-old is in his fourth season with West Ham, and has scored 26 goals in 120 Premier League appearances with the Hammers.

Also helping lead the West Ham offense is forward Said Benrahma. Benrahma has five goals and three assists on the season, and has 11 shots, including four on target, over the past five matches. He has made 20 starts and appeared in 31 matches this year. The 27-year-old is in his third year with the Hammers, and has registered 14 goals in 93 Premier League appearances.

