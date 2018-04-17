Manchester United vs. Bournemouth live stream info, TV channel, time: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online
The Red Devils hold a one-point lead in second place
There are just five matches remaining in the Premier League season for Manchester United, and they are looking to hold on to second place in the table with Liverpool hot on their heels. United takes on Bournemouth on Wednesday as it looks for three much-needed points on the road.
Here's how you can watch the match, what's on the line and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Wednesday at 2:45 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
What's at stake?
For United (second place; 71 points), they need a win here. They have a game in hand over Liverpool and can go four clear with a victory. Anything short of a win will put the pressure on Jose Mourinho's squad. As for Bournemouth (11th place; 38 points), another victory and they are probably safe from relegation. But in this one, they'll probably be happy with a draw.
Prediction
Manchester United slips up again, failing to get a victory on a late Bournemouth equalizer. Bournemouth 1, United 1.
