Manchester United vs. Bournemouth: Live stream, watch online, TV channel, prediction, pick, odds

Manchester United takes a trip to Bournemouth on Saturday in the Premier League's 11th matchday, with Jose Mourinho's club looking to string together victories. Bournemouth has been one of the early surprises this season, with the club looking to build on the impressive 12th-place finish from last season.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Manchester United vs. Bournemouth

Date : Saturday, Nov. 3



: Saturday, Nov. 3 Time : 8:30 a.m. ET



: 8:30 a.m. ET Location : Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth, England



: Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth, England TV channel : NBCSN



Streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Man. United +100 / Bournemouth +260 / Draw +260

Storylines

Manchester United: United has been struggling so far this season and can't find any consistency. This is a chance for the team to win consecutive league matches and create some positive vibes around the club during a crucial part of the season.

Bournemouth: The Cherries continue to surprise and want to keep the upsets going. This is a team with tons of heart and fight that hasn't lost since September. They'll welcome United knowing a point isn't bad but feeling fully confident that three points can be earned if the team can continue to show its strength in defense.

Manchester United vs. Bournemouth prediction

Bournemouth has been strong at home and United has struggled big time to be creative in attack. In the end, it's a draw.

Pick: Draw (+260)