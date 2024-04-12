Bournemouth attempt to bounce back from their first loss in six games when they host Manchester United in a 2023-24 English Premier League matchup on Saturday. Bournemouth (11-8-12) recorded four wins and a draw during a five-game unbeaten streak before dropping a 2-1 decision at Luton Town this past weekend. Manchester United (15-4-12) have won just one of their last six contests (1-2-3) and are coming off a 2-2 draw against Liverpool last Sunday. The Cherries registered a 3-0 victory at Man United in their first meeting of the season.

Kickoff at Vitality Stadium is set for 12:30 p.m. ET. The Cherries are +145 favorites (risk $100 to win $145) in the latest Bournemouth vs. Manchester United odds, while the Red Devils are +155 underdogs. A 90-minute draw is priced at +280 and the over/under for total goals scored is 3.5.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. In 2023, Green was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks, including the Champions League (+3.05 units), FA Cup (+3.07), EFL Cup (+4.47) and Euro 2024 Qualifiers (+6.30), among others. He also has been solid with his Premier League picks this year, going 21-14 (+6.92).

Here are the betting lines and trends for Man United vs. Bournemouth:

Bournemouth vs. Manchester United money line: Cherries +145, Red Devils +155, Draw +280

Bournemouth vs. Manchester United over/under: 3.5 goals

Bournemouth vs. Manchester United spread: Cherries -0.5 (+135)

BOU: The Cherries are 3-1-0 in their last four Premier League home games

MU: The Red Devils are 0-1-2 in their last three road matches after having won three in a row away from home

Why you should back Bournemouth

The Cherries are led offensively by Dominic Solanke, who is tied for fourth in the English Premier League with 16 goals. The 26-year-old striker netted only six tallies in 33 matches last season after converting 29 times for Bournemouth in the EFL Championship in 2021-22. Solanke has scored in two of the Cherries' last three home games and also recorded a goal in their victory at Manchester United in December.

Antoine Semenyo is second on the club with seven tallies. The 24-year-old striker is looking to halt a three-game drought that has followed a stretch during which he converted four times in five contests. Dutch winger Justin Kluivert has scored five goals in his first season with Bournemouth and netted the lone tally in the team's 1-0 victory against Crystal Palace on Apr. 2.

Why you should back Manchester United

The Red Devils own a minus-1 goal differential this season but have converted in 13 consecutive league matches. They were held without a tally in seven of their first 18 games this campaign. Four players share the team lead with seven goals, although two of them -- forward Marcus Rashford and midfielder Scott McTominay -- are questionable for Saturday's showdown due to undisclosed injuries.

However, Spanish winger Alejandro Garnacho and Danish forward Rasmus Hojlund, who also have netted seven tallies apiece, will be on the pitch. Garnacho recorded a brace in Man United's 4-3 loss at Chelsea on Apr. 4, while Hojlund is hoping to end a three-game drought that has followed a six-game streak during which he scored all of his seven goals. Captain Bruno Fernandes leads the Cherries with six assists and has converted in three of his last four contests to raise his season total to six tallies.

How to make Bournemouth vs. Manchester United picks

