One point is all it takes to see Manchester United qualify for Champions League next season, and they' look to do it on Thursday when they host Chelsea. It's something that felt unlikely after the Red Devils opened the season with losses to Brighton and Brentford but the team were able to rebound under Erik ten Hag to bring the best out of Marcus Rashford and Luke Shaw to be on the cusp of a Champions League spot.

Arsenal, Manchester City, and Newcastle United have already qualified for Europe's premier competition with United looking to stave off Liverpool for the final spot. It's a critical accomplishment as not only will it show United's return to consistency but it will also improve their recruitment strategy as well.

Already linked to Harry Kane among other players, ten Hag will need to improve United's depth for a lengthy European run, and making Champions League will only enhance the strength of his recruiting pitch. Being able to upgrade spots like Wout Weghorst into proven contributed in the league could even be the difference to help United utilize their vast resources to improve things for ten Hag next season.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Thursday, May 25 | Time : 3 p.m. ET

: Thursday, May 25 | : 3 p.m. ET Location : Old Trafford -- Manchester, England

: Old Trafford -- Manchester, England TV: None | Live stream: Peacock

None | Peacock Odds: Manchester United -175; Draw +320; Chelsea +440 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Manchester United: With Rashford back in training after missing the last match with an illness, it will be a much-needed boost to the attack. Outside of long-term injuries that ten Hag has been dealing with to Marcel Sabizer, Lisandro Martinez and others, the team will be at close to full strength for this critical game.

Chelsea: Limping to the finish line, Chelsea's focus is on Lewis Hall and the future of Mason Mount. Hall has had good showings at left back and could play a larger role in the future and while Mount won't feature in the game, Manchester United are one of the clubs potentially circling for the English midfielder's signature.

Prediction

Manchester United will secure the point that they need and then some getting to celebrate Champions League qualification at home. Pick: Manchester United 3, Chelsea 1