It seems hard to believe that the last time these two clubs met in the Premier League Ole Gunnar Solskjaer seemed to be fighting for his job. Now his Manchester United side are battling for the title three months on from a 3-1 win at Goodison Park where defeat might have cost the Norwegian his job.

The stakes are no less significant for Everton, who may believe they have a real prospect of qualifying for the Champions League amid the struggles of those around them. They trail crosstown rivals Liverpool in fourth by just four points with two games in hand; a win at Old Trafford would provide a sizeable boost to their top four bid as the season approaches its decisive moment. Here's how to watch the game and everything you need to know.

Viewing information

Date : Saturday, Feb. 6

: Saturday, Feb. 6 Time : 3 p.m. ET

: 3 p.m. ET Location : Old Trafford -- Manchester, United Kingdom

: Old Trafford -- Manchester, United Kingdom TV: NBC Sports Network

NBC Sports Network Live stream: Fubo TV (free trial)

Fubo TV (free trial) Odds: Manchester United -200; Draw +350; Everton +500 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Manchester United: It was no surprise to see Luke Shaw withdrawn at half-time in the 9-0 hammering of Southampton, the game was already won and United will want one of their star players at full fitness for the coming weeks. The 25-year-old has been in outstanding form of late prompting former Red Devil Dennis Irwin to label him the best left-back in the Premier League.

"His overlapping is there to see, his defending is there to see," said Irwin. "It's good that he's got competition. He had Brandon Williams last year, and raised his game, and he's got Alex Telles this year and that has helped him to raise his game. Certainly, at the moment, as things stand, he is the best left-back in the league."

Everton: Shaw is not the only English defender in excellent form heading into Saturday's match with Ben Godfrey having excelled in the midweek victory over Leeds United. His seven clearances were particularly notable and his ability to compete with opponents in the air could be crucial against Edinson Cavani should the Uruguayan start at Old Trafford.

Godfrey ranks among the Premier League's top 30 players for tackle success rate, 22nd for proportions of duels won and 24th for shots blocked. Without the ball he works exceptionally hard and rarely makes mistakes, qualities that could be crucial if Everton are to upset the odds.

Prediction

United's tails will be up after their thumping victory in midweek and they ought to have the quality to secure a further three points. PICK: Manchester United (-200)