Manchester United vs. Leicester City: Premier League live stream, watch online, TV channel, prediction, pick, odds

Manchester United's eight-match win streak ended on Tuesday with that come-from-behind 2-2 draw against Burnley at Old Trafford, and now the Red Devils are hoping to start another streak with some massive matches coming up. On Sunday, United goes to Leicester City for Matchday 25.

United is in sixth place with a 13-6-5 record and 45 points, currently siting just two points back of fourth-place Chelsea. Meanwhile, Leicester just added talented young Belgian Youri Tielemans from Monaco on loan, and the team's in 11th place with a 9-5-10 record and 31 points. The club is just four points off seventh place.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Premier League: Manchester United vs. Leicester City

Date : Sun, Feb. 3



: Sun, Feb. 3 Time : 9:05 a.m. ET



: 9:05 a.m. ET Location : King Power Stadium



: King Power Stadium TV channel : NBCSN



Streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Man. United +110 / Leicester +270 / Draw +225

Storylines

Man. United: It's crunch time for United. Over the next month, United will face the likes of Chelsea (FA Cup), PSG twice (Champions League), and Liverpool. It's a brutal stretch that will test this team much more than it has been tested since the arrival of Ole Gunnar Solksjaer.

Leicester: The up-and-down season continues. Since December, Leicester has beaten Chelsea and Manchester City while drawing Liverpool. And when it comes to losses, the team was defeated by Cardiff City, Southampton and Newport County (FA Cup). Based on those trends, the club has to feel good about getting something here, but playing down to competition on the opposite end as been a problem.

Man. United vs. Leicester prediction

Tielemans scores on his Premier League debut, but United battles back for a point thanks to a Marcus Rashford goal.

Pick: Draw (+225)