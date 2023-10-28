We've reached Manchester Derby time and while it feels like Manchester United are only one wrong kick away from a crisis, they've won three consecutive games. Erik ten Hag will need to get those second-half heroics to show up in the first half because against Manchester City, leaving things late won't end well. City are coming off of scoring three goals in the second half of Champions League play to dispatch Young Boys and Pep Guardiola's side never feels like a match is out of their control.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Sunday, Oct. 29 | Time : 11:30 a.m. ET

: Sunday, Oct. 29 | : 11:30 a.m. ET Location : Old Trafford -- Manchester, England

: Old Trafford -- Manchester, England TV: None | Live stream: Peacock

None | Peacock Odds: Manchester United +410; Draw +285; Manchester City -155

Storylines

Manchester United: The Red Devils will look to build upon Champions League momentum to come out of the gates quickly as health is starting to improve around the squad. The returns of Raphael Varane and Sergio Reguilon have allowed United to put players back in the positions that they're best at so tinkering only needs to happen within the play style, not placing people out of position. Scott McTominay can't give away a penalty for the third consecutive match but if United can avoid being their own worst enemy, they have a chance for a result even though it's facing City.

Manchester City: Erling Haaland got back to his scoring ways and it will be quite a struggle for United to contain him. Needing to both avoid overcommitting to defending the Norwegian where other members of the team can make you pay. It's always the issue of facing City and why they're able to do so well. It's one thing having one of the most talented teams in the world but when they're well coached enough to avoid being their own worst enemy, that's when it can get interesting.

Prediction

United will keep the match close but it won't be enough in the long run as Manchester City have so much talent that will wear the Red Devils down before eventually picking up a victory. Pick: Manchester United 1, Manchester City 3