It's a critical top-five battle in the English Premier League on Sunday when Newcastle United host Manchester United at St. James' Park. Newcastle (12-11-3) are seeking to avenge a 2-0 loss to United in the EFL Cup final in February and can surpass them in the table with a victory. United (15-5-6) are third in the table, three points ahead of the Magpies and one in front of Tottenham. Spurs visit Everton for a Premier League match Monday. Newcastle won consecutive league matches before the break, while the Red Devils are unbeaten in their past four. The only league match in that span was a 0-0 draw March 12 with last-place Southampton.

Kickoff in Newcastle, England is set for 11:30 a.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Magpies as +135 favorites (risk $100 to win $135) in its latest Newcastle vs. Manchester United odds. Man United are +195 underdogs, a draw is priced at +235 and the over/under for total match goals is set at 2.5.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Green is up +3.02 units on his SportsLine soccer picks since the World Cup.

Here are the betting lines and trends for Man U vs. Newcastle:

Manchester United vs. Newcastle money line: Newcastle +135, United +195, Draw +235

Manchester United vs. Newcastle over/under: 2.5 goals

Manchester United vs. Newcastle spread: Newcastle -0.5 (+140)

Newcastle: They have posted seven clean sheets in 13 at St. James' Park.

Man U: They have scored at least twice in nine of their past 13 EPL games.

Why You Should Back Newcastle

The Magpies are out for revenge, and the League Cup loss wasn't exactly a fair fight. Newcastle were down to their third-choice goalkeeper, with Nick Pope on a red-card suspension and Martin Dubravka cup tied. Pope is back, and he shares the Premier League lead with 12 clean sheets and ranks third in save percentage (77.2). The goalkeeper is a big part of a Magpies back end that has conceded 19 goals in 26 matches. United have allowed 35 goals this season.

Newcastle also have gotten a huge boost since Alexander Isak returned from injury. He has six goals in just 10 league appearances this season, and Allan Saint-Maximin and Anthony Gordon also are dangerous attackers. Man United will be missing critical midfielder Casemiro, who is suspended, and that should leave more openings in the middle of the field. The Magpies are one of the league's best teams at home, going 7-5-1 with a plus-12 goal differential (21-9).

Why you should back Manchester United

The Red Devils are 12-3-1 in their past 16 matches in all competitions. They have one trophy, which they took by cruising past Newcastle, and are in the running for two others. They have Europa League quarterfinal and FA Cup semifinal matches this month. The loss of Casemiro to a red-card suspension will hurt, but the United attack has the talent to unlock the stingy Newcastle back line. Marcus Rashford and Casemiro both found a way to get on the board in the League Cup meeting.

United have an excellent head-to-head mark against the Magpies, going 5-2-0 in the past seven meetings, including the EFL final. They have scored in 22 of their 26 league matches and have allowed more than one goal once in their past nine in all competitions. Rashford has 14 goals for the Red Devils and has a strong relationship with Bruno Fernandes, who has six assists and five goals of his own. Fernandes scored twice in a 3-1 FA Cup quarterfinal victory over Fulham on March 19.

Green has scrutinized the Manchester United vs. Newcastle match from every angle, and he is leaning Over on the goal total.

