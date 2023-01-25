Manchester United look to get back on a roll when they visit City Ground on Wednesday to face Nottingham Forest in the first leg of their English League Cup semifinal. United won nine straight in all competitions before a 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace last week. A 3-2 loss to Arsenal on Sunday might have been even more disappointing. The Red Devils are fourth in the Premier League table, but that loss to the league-leading Gunners likely ended any hope for a title. The good news is, they are unbeaten in their past eight meetings with Nottingham Forest, with seven straight victories.

Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET at City Ground in Nottingham, England. Caesars Sportsbook lists United as -170 favorites (risk $170 to win $100) in the latest Nottingham Forest vs. Manchester United odds. Forest are +460 underdogs, a draw is priced at +270 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5.

Eimer, widely known as "Buckets," is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe.

He is a stunning 64-28-1 (69%) on his Premier League picks since the start of 2022. He is 24-6 on his past 30 EPL picks and 22-7 (+17.03) on all soccer predictions in 2023.

Here are the betting lines and trends for Manchester United vs. Nottingham Forest:

Nottingham Forest vs. Man United spread: United -0.5 (-165)

Nottingham Forest vs. Man United over/under: 2.5 goals

Nottingham Forest vs. Man United money line: Forest +460, United -170, Draw +270

NOT: The Tricky Trees have scored multiple goals in three of their past 10 matches

MANU: The Red Devils have allowed more than one goal only once in their past 10

Why you should back Manchester United

The Red Devils have outscored Forest 14-1 in the past three meetings, though two of those were more than two decades ago. They dominated the December match, getting a goal from Marcus Rashford as they outshot the Tricky Trees 18-7. They put eight of those on target and held the ball for 66% of the match. Rashford is the hottest player in English football, and his goal in the last meeting was his second in a run of nine in nine matches in all competitions. He has 17 goals and two assists in 28 overall matches and shares the EFL Cup lead with four in just three games.

United appears to be out of the league title picture, so they could put more stock into cup play if they plan to earn any silverware this season. They have won five consecutive League Cup matches on the road, and they have scored at least once in every game they have played since losing their EPL opener 4-0. They have 21 goals in the 13 road matches since then (8-2-3).

Why you should back Nottingham Forest

The Tricky Trees will have a bit more rest, and they have come a long way since a rocky start to the EPL season. They have victories against Liverpool and Tottenham and a draw with Chelsea since late October. They cruised to a 4-1 victory against Blackburn to reach the quarterfinals, getting two goals from Brennan Johnson. The 21-year-old has six goals and two assists in all competitions this season. Jesse Lingard had a goal in the Rovers win and in a 2-0 victory against Spurs in the previous round. Chris Wood is ineligible after playing in cup matches before his loan from Newcastle.

That means Morgan Gibbs-White (two goals, four assists) should start alongside Johnson up top. Sam Surridge scored the equalizer against Bournemouth for his third goal of the season. Forest are 5-3-2 in their last 10 games in all competitions, which includes the setback to United at Old Trafford. They are unbeaten in their past eight at City Ground and have scored in 10 straight at home.

