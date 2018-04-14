Manchester United vs. West Brom live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online
If United loses, the title goes to City
Manchester United welcomes lowly West Brom to Old Trafford on Sunday in a Premier League match, where a certain result could mean Manchester City is crowned champion. If United loses to West Brom, City officially clinches the title, so United will want to deny them glory for another week.
Here's how you can watch the match, what's on the line and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Sunday at 11 a.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
What's at stake?
Manchester United (second place; 71 points) is just a point above Liverpool with two games in hand. At this point, it's all about finishing second or third, and a win here will get them a step closer. For West Brom (20th place; 21 points), they are on the verge of being relegated, so this is a must-win match if they are to have any chance of surviving. They sit 12 points back of safety with five games to go.
Prediction
Man. United's Paul Pogba continues his fine form with a goal and an assist, and United earns three more points. Manchester United 3, West Brom 0.
