Manchester United vs. Wolverhampton: Premier League prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

Premier League action continues on Tuesday as fifth-place Manchester United goes to seventh-place Wolverhampton in one of the most highly anticipated games of the week. The Red Devils enter the game with a record of 18-7-6 and 61 points, while Wolves are 12-8-11 with 44 points. United has won three of its last five in the league, while Wolves have stumbled as of late with just one win in their last five.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Premier League: Man. United vs. Wolves

Date : Tuesday, April 2



: Tuesday, April 2 Time : 2:45 p.m. ET



: 2:45 p.m. ET Location : Molineux Stadium



: Molineux Stadium TV channel : NBCSN and Universo



: NBCSN and Universo Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Man. United -105 / Wolverhampton +290 / Draw +250

Storylines

Man. United: The goal the rest of the way is to finish in the top four. But it's a close race with Tottenham, Arsenal and Chelsea also fighting for two spots behind Liverpool and Manchester City. On the road, any victory is just an added bonus. These teams drew in September at Old Trafford and United will hope to go on the road and score a victory against a team that has only won one of its last six in the league.

Wolves: Wolves find themselves in a weird position where they have pretty much no chance of moving up in the table. Behind sixth-place Chelsea by 16 points, the goal has to be simple to try and finish seventh. That would still be a remarkable accomplishment for a team that was just promoted this season.

Man. United vs. Wolves prediction

Wolves respond from the loss to Burnley to take a point from Manchester United in an even match filled with chances.

Pick: Draw (+250)