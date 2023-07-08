Mexico look to move one step closer to their ninth title when they face Costa Rica in the quarterfinals of the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup on Saturday. The Mexicans lost in extra time to the United States in the 2021 final, extinguishing their dream of winning back-to-back Gold Cup championships and five in seven attempts. Costa Rica's only appearance in the final came in 2002, when they lost 2-0 against Team USA.

Kickoff at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas is set for 9:30 p.m. ET. The Mexicans are the -370 favorites (risk $370 to win $100) in the latest Mexico vs. Costa Rica odds, while the Costa Ricans are +1100 underdogs. A 90-minute draw is priced at +390, and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before locking in any Costa Rica vs. Mexico picks, you need to see the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup predictions from proven SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since last year's World Cup, Green has been profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks, including the Champions League (+4.78 units), the FA Cup (+3.07), the EFL Cup (+3.64) and the Europa League (+1.60).

Now, Green has broken down the Mexico vs. Costa Rica matchup from every angle and locked in his Gold Cup picks and predictions. Here are the betting lines and trends for Costa Rica vs. Mexico:

Mexico vs. Costa Rica money line: Mexico -370, Costa Rica +1100, Draw +390

Mexico vs. Costa Rica over/under: 2.5 goals

Mexico vs. Costa Rica spread: Mexico -1.5 (-120)

MEX: Mexico has allowed two goals in their last four matches across all competitions

CR: Costa Rica ended a streak of 33 straight games with fewer than three goals in their last outing



Why you should back Mexico

The Mexicans finished atop Group B as they won their first two matches before dropping a 1-0 decision to Qatar in their finale. Mexico has the third-best goal differential among the 16 teams in the competition, netting seven tallies while allowing only a pair. Midfielder Luis Romo leads Mexico with two goals, both of which came in the first half of their Gold Cup-opening 4-0 victory against Honduras.

The 28-year-old Romo also plays for Monterrey of Mexico's Liga MX, with whom he has notched two tallies and four assists over 32 contests this season. Midfielders Orbelin Pineda, who had three goals in six games during the 2021 Gold Cup, and Luis Chavez converted in the win over the Hondurans. Forwards Henry Martin, who notched an assist in the opener of the competition, and Santiago Gimenez each netted a tally in Mexico's 3-1 triumph over Haiti.

Why you should back Costa Rica

The Costa Ricans got off to a slow start in the competition offensively as they were edged 2-1 by Panama and battled El Salvador to a 0-0 draw. But they came alive when they needed scoring the most, posting a 6-4 victory over Martinique on Tuesday to earn a spot in the knockout stage. Six different players converted in that contest as Costa Rica matched their goal total from their previous seven matches across all competitions.

Joel Campbell was a major contributor in Tuesday's win, scoring one goal while setting up two others. The 31-year-old forward, who also registered an assist on midfielder Aaron Suarez's tally in the loss to Panama, has amassed 20 goals and as many assists in 102 fixtures for the national team. Campbell entered the Gold Cup with 12 tallies in his previous 12 matches across all competitions.

How to make Mexico vs. Costa Rica picks

