First place is on the line in the Gold Cup's Group A on Sunday as El Salvador face Mexico on Matchday 3. La Selecta can win the group with just a draw, while Mexico have to earn the victory in order to jump them and top Group A. Neither team have conceded a goal in the competition, meaning a defensive battle could be on the cards at the Cotton Bowl.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Sunday, July 18 | Time : 10 p.m. ET

: Sunday, July 18 | : 10 p.m. ET Location : Cotton Bowl -- Dallas, Texas

: Cotton Bowl -- Dallas, Texas TV channel: FS1 and TUDN | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

FS1 and TUDN | fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Mexico -400; Draw +400; El Salvador +1000 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Mexico: The bounce-back against Guatemala was needed, with Argentina-born Rogelio Funes Mori scoring twice. Simply put, they were not wasteful in front of goal like they were against Trinidad and Tobago. Without Chucky Lozano, they've needed others to step up, and Orbelin Pineda has been able to do that from a midfield position. They should expect a similar result here to their 3-0 win last time as long as they can continue to be quick to trigger shots in the box. El Salvador are fairly weak along the backline, so plenty of chances should be there for Gerard Martino's team.

El Salvador: The Central Americans have to feel thrilled with the start of the tournament, knowing they are already into the quarterfinals. They've been quite impressive, but that was against Guatemala and Trinidad and Tobago. This is the game that will tell us everything we need to know about the team. American-born Alex Roldan, the brother of U.S. men's national team midfielder Cristian Roldan, has looked sharp since joining the team and will be needed out wide to deliver in dangerous crosses if El Salvador are to have any chance.

Prediction

Funes Mori finds the net again and Mexico cruise into the last eight as a group winner. Pick: Mexico 3, El Salvador 1