Julian Ngelsmann's Germany tenure got off to a winning start against the United States, and the European giants will hope to make it two wins out of two against Mexico on Tuesday.

Both will use this match as preparation for major matches that are on the horizon. Germany is set to host the Euros next summer, while Mexico will begin their Concacaf Nations League campaign a month from now with the hopes of qualifying for next summer's Copa America. The North American side also has sights set on the 2026 World Cup, which they will co-host with the United States and Canada.

Here's what you need to know before tuning in.

How to watch and odds

Date: Tuesday, Oct. 16 | Time: 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday, Oct. 16 | 8 p.m. ET Location: Lincoln Financial Field -- Philadelphia, Penn.

Lincoln Financial Field -- Philadelphia, Penn. TV: UniMas, Fox Deportes | Live stream: fubo (try for free)

UniMas, Fox Deportes | fubo (try for free) Odds: Mexico +340; Draw +270; Germany -145

Storylines

Mexico: A poor start to 2023 that led Mexico to fire Diego Cocca after just seven games in charge has given way to a strong run of form. Mexico are now resurgent after winning the Gold Cup under Jaime Lozano's leadership, and are coming into Tuesday's match after a 2-0 win over Ghana. Hirving Lozano and Uriel Antuna scored during a dominant display against Ghana, and could be counted on again as Mexico aim to compete with Germany.

Germany: The four-time world champions are hoping for a redemption arc that looks a bit like Mexico's. After a long string of poor results, Germany fired Hansi Flick and brought in Nagelsmann last month to correct course ahead of next summer's Euros on home soil. Things are so far, so good for Nagelsmann -- his team overcame a U.S. men's national side that started strong, picking up a 3-1 win on Saturday with a dominant performance. Ilkay Gundogan, Niclas Fullkrug, and Jamal Musiala were the goalscorers against the USMNT.

Prediction

Germany's talent seems poised to expose Mexico's inconsistencies, and help continue the side's reboot in the Nagelsmann era. Pick: Mexico 0, Germany 2