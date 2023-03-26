Group A in the Concacaf Nations League will be decided as Mexico and Jamaica clash at Estadio Azteca on Sunday. Mexico are coming off of a 2-0 victory over Suriname meaning that they only need a draw in the match. This is a Mexico side that have only allowed one goal in their three matches played in the Nations League.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Sunday, Mar. 26 | Time : 8 p.m. ET

: Sunday, Mar. 26 | : 8 p.m. ET Location : Estadio Azteca -- Mexico City, Mexico

: Estadio Azteca -- Mexico City, Mexico TV: None | Live stream: Paramount+

None | Paramount+ Odds: Mexico -380; Draw +400; Jamacia +1100 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Mexico: The team left it late, not opening the scoring until the 60th minute against Suriname, but it wasn't for a lack of creating good chances in the match. Calm in possession, the match was a good start for new head coach Diego Cocca who is under pressure after Mexico's disappointing showing at the World Cup. The team still needs to get an actual striker going if they're going to catch back up to the United States and Mexico but there's plenty of time to figure that out as long as the defense continues pitching shutouts.

Jamaica: The Reggae Boyz are in a tough spot. While they've had a good start to Nations League, the loss of their captain and star keeper Andre Blake along with the absence of Michail Antonio will make this match tough to win despite the attacking talent that they have. The team also haven't played a friendly during this window to help find their legs before a critical match so a more organized Mexico side should take care of business.

Prediction

After this, it will be two wins in two games for Cocca since taking over El Tri. Facing an overmatched Jamaica side, Mexico will get the job done and win the group. Pick: Mexico 2, Jamaica 0.