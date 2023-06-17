Mexico and Panama will meet in the 2023 Concacaf Nations League third-place match Sunday evening on Paramount+. Both teams were shut out in Thursday's semifinals matches as Mexico fell to the United States by a 3-0 score while Panama lost to Canada by a 2-0 margin. Mexico previously finished as runner-up in the inaugural Concacaf Nations League in 2021, while this is Panama's first appearance among the final four teams. Catch all the action when you stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here.

Kickoff from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas is set for 6 p.m. ET. The latest Mexico vs. Panama odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Mexico as the -160 (bet $160 to win $100) favorites on the 90-minute money line, with Panama as the +480 underdogs. A regulation draw is priced at +270 and the over/under for goals is 2.5.

How to watch Mexico vs. Panama

Mexico vs. Panama date: Sunday, June 18

Mexico vs. Panama time: 6 p.m. ET

Mexico vs. Panama live stream: Paramount+

Concacaf Nations League picks for Mexico vs. Panama

Before you tune in to Sunday's match, you need to see the Concacaf Nations League picks from betting expert Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for nearly five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe. He was SportsLine's top soccer expert in 2022 with a 165-130-2 mark, returning nearly $2,200 for $100 players. He was also a profitable 24-19 on MLS picks.

For Panama vs. Mexico, Sutton is picking Under 2.5 goals at a -135 payout. These teams were both held off the scoreboard in their semifinals matches, despite each winning the time of possession in their respective games. That indicates a lack of acumen in the attacking third, so they're coming up short where it matters most. Mexico forced the United States' goalkeeper to make just one save in their contest, while Panama had very few set pieces in their match with just a single corner kick.

With a short turnaround, and neither team likely thrilled about being in the third-place game instead of the championship, Sutton sees this as being a low-scoring match.

"Under 2.5 goals have been scored in five of Panama's last six matches, while Mexico have scored one goal or less in five of their last nine fixtures overall," Sutton told SportsLine. "El Tri managed just one goal in the 2022 World Cup, and they managed just one shot on target in their loss to the USA on Thursday." Stream the game here.

How to watch, live stream Concacaf Nations League on Paramount+

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch the Concacaf Nations League third-place match.