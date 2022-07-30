The eyes of the MLS turn to St. Paul on Saturday afternoon. Minnesota United FC takes on the Portland Timbers in a Western Conference matchup. This is the first contest between the sides this season. Both squads enter on lengthy unbeaten streaks, with high-level soccer on the horizon.

Kickoff from Minnesota is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists Minnesota as the -107 favorite (risk $107 to win $100) in its latest Minnesota United vs. Portland Timbers odds. Portland is a +270 underdog, a draw is priced at +280, and the over-under for total goals scored is set at 2.5, with the over juiced to -160.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, Eimer has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. He also compiled a winning record of 260-133-1 with over 90 units of profit for his community on various platforms over a recent two-month stretch.

Now, Eimer has taken an in-depth look at Portland vs. Minnesota and just locked in his picks and MLS predictions. Here are the betting lines for Minnesota vs. Portland:

Minnesota vs. Timbers money line: Minnesota -107, Draw +280, Portland +270

Minnesota vs. Timbers spread: Minnesota -0.5 (-120)

Minnesota vs. Timbers over-under: 2.5 goals

MINN: Unbeaten in last six matches

POR: Unbeaten in last seven matches

Why you should back Minnesota United

Minnesota is rolling this season, and the Loons are playing even better in recent days. Minnesota is unbeaten in its last six MLS matches, posting five wins, and the club absolutely throttled Everton by a 4-0 margin in a recent friendly. Minnesota is No. 3 in the Western Conference with 34 points, and the team is successful on offense and defense. Minnesota has scored 31 goals, including at least one goal in 10 straight matches, and Portland is in the bottom five in goal prevention among Western Conference clubs.

On defense, Minnesota has allowed only 26 goals, No. 4 in the West, and opponents have only 17 assists. Minnesota is No. 2 in MLS in save rate at 76.8 percent, and the friendly environment should help the home team. Minnesota has a +6 goal differential in home matches, and Portland has only two victories on the road all season.

Why you should back Portland Timbers

Portland's season-long performance has not been dominant, but the Timbers are on fire right now. Portland has not lost a match since May 28, avoiding defeat in seven straight contests, and the Timbers have four wins over that sample. Portland is No. 3 in the Western Conference with 35 goals this season, and the Timbers are above the MLS average with 24 assists.

Sebastian Blanco is a key part of that offensive success, providing a mature, nuanced approach and high-end productivity. Blanco, a 34-year-old from Argentina, is in the top five of MLS with six assists this season. On defense, Portland is above the MLS average in save rate at 72.5 percent, and the club's recent form should bring overall confidence.

