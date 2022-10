With the MLS Cup Playoffs underway, it's also award season as members of the league are rewarded for their accomplishments during the season. Hany Mukhtar has already won the Golden Boot as his 23 goals helped power Nashville SC into the playoffs. While they fell in the first round, Mukhtar is also one of the finalists for the league MVP award along with Andre Blake, Sebastian Driussi, Javier Hernandez, and Cristian Arango. One of them will go on to hoist the trophy but there are other awards at play too.

Here's a look at the awards that have been given out and which are yet to come. On Tuesday, the Young Player of the Year Award was given out with Jesus Ferreira winning the award while Wednesday saw the Philadephia Union duo of Andre Blake and Jakob Glesnes honored:

Goalkeeper of the Year: Andre Blake (Philadelphia Union)

Following a dominant season that also sees Balke as one of the MVP finalists, he has now captured his third goalkeeper of the year award while leading the Philadelphia Union to the top seed in the Eastern Conference. The Jamaican has become the first MLS player ever to win the award three times in their career and has now won twice in the past three years. Blake played every minute for the Union this season while also capturing 15 clean sheets and allowing the fewest goals of any regular starting keeper with 26.

Defender of the Year: Jakob Glesnes (Philadelphia Union)

Odds were that a member of the Union would win this award after a season that saw them allow only 26 goals saw both Glesnes and left back Kai Wagner in the running for defender of the year but it was the ever present center back who went on to win. Glesnes has been a rock at the heart of the Union defense playing every minute of the season while having consistent performances weekly. By Glesnes' standards, he had a down offensive season but was also able to chip on with three assists while providing an attacking threat carrying the ball forward. With 15 clean sheets, he also helped the union improve from the 2021 season where he also played every minute helping the team to 12 clean sheets.

Young Player of the Year: Jesus Ferreira (FC Dallas)

To cap off an impressive season for club and country, FC Dallas star Jesus Ferreira has captured the award, following former FC Dallas striker Ricardo Pepi. Ferreira also tied the club record for goals in a season with 18 without being on penalty duties for the team. He also had six assists showing his playmaking ability. His partnership with Paul Arriola helped Dallas capture the third seed in the playoffs after missing entirely last season.





Newcomer of the Year finalists

Thiago Almada (Atlanta United)

Cucho Hernandez (Columbus Crew)

Djordje Petrovic (New England Revolution)

Comeback Player of the Year finalists

Jeremy Ebobisse (San Jose Earthquakes)

Gonzalo Higuain (Inter Miami)

Kei Kamara (CF Montreal)

MLS Works Humanitarian of the Year finalists

Alejandro Bedoya (Philadelphia Union)

Kei Kamara (CF Montreal)

Brad Stuver (Austin FC)

Sigi Schmid Coach of the Year finalists