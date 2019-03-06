Monterrey vs. Atlanta United: CONCACAF Champions League prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

Defending MLS Cup champion Atlanta United looks to add more hardware to its collection in the CONCACAF Champions League. Atlanta beat CS Herediano 5-3 in aggregate in the opening matchup. Atlanta fell 3-1 on the road, but was able to comeback at home and advance with a 4-0 win.

Now it will face Monterrey in the quarterfinals of CCL, with the first leg in Mexico on Wednesday night. Monterrey defeated Alianza in the first round and is currently in second place in Liga MX, trailing Tigres UANL by one point.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

CCL: Monterrey vs. Atlanta United

Date : Wednesday, March 6



: Wednesday, March 6 Time : 10 p.m. ET



: 10 p.m. ET Location : Estadio BBVA Bancomer in Guadalupe, Mexico



: Estadio BBVA Bancomer in Guadalupe, Mexico TV channel : Univision Deportes



: Univision Deportes Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free), Yahoo

fuboTV (Try for free), Yahoo Odds: Monterrey -185 / Atlanta +500 / Draw +310

Storylines

Monterrey: Mexico has dominated this tournament in recent years. Since the CCL era began in 2008, a Mexican-side has won each of the last 10 years. No team has won more during that span than CF Monterrey. Monterrey has three titles, winning in 2011, 2012 and 2013. Los Rayados have played 11 games in 2019, nine in Liga MX and two in CCL. It has not dropped a match yet and has outscored opponents 15-4 in six home matches.

Atlanta: Atlanta was the only team in week 1 of MLS-play to not score a goal, losing 2-0 to D.C. United on the road. The team that will be on the field for this match is very different than the team that qualified for the tournament. Out is manager Tata Martino and midfielder Miguel Almiron, and in is Frank de Bour and Pity Martinez. This will be a good test for Atlanta to measure up with a top Mexican team. It is also a great opportunity for de Bour to change the lineup combinations a little and get this team to hit stride quicker in MLS.

Monterrey vs. Atlanta United prediction

Monterrey has just been playing too good of soccer since the year started to drop this match. Combine that with the struggles that Atlanta will face early on in the season and expect Monterrey to comfortably win the first leg.

Pick: Monterrey (-185)