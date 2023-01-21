Serie A returns to action Sunday on Paramount+.

Who's Playing

Sassuolo @ Monza

Current Records: Sassuolo 4-4-10; Monza 6-3-9

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 9 a.m. ET

Sunday at 9 a.m. ET Where: U-Power Stadium

U-Power Stadium TV: Paramount+

Craving more soccer coverage? Listen below and follow House of Champions, a daily CBS Sports soccer podcast, bringing you top-notch analysis, commentary, picks and more.

What to Know

Sassuolo are favored to win for the first time this season. Sassuolo will head out on the road to face off against Monza on Sunday at U-Power Stadium. Sassuolo comes in off seven low-scoring games in a row, a trend the team is obviously eager to reverse.

Things haven't been easy for Sassuolo, and their game on Sunday only extended their losing streak to four. The Black and Greens came up short against the Eagles, falling 2-0. The result was an unpleasant reminder to Sassuolo of the 2-1 loss they experienced in the two teams' previous head-to-head fixture back in April of 2022.

Meanwhile, Monza left their first game against Cremonese on Saturday this season happy. The White and Reds won by a goal and slipped past the Tigers 3-2.

Sassuolo will be out to turn their luck around, while Monza will be hoping to grab another win. A win for Sassuolo would both reverse their bad luck and Monza's good luck. We'll see if Sassuolo manage to pull off that tough task or if Monza keep their momentum going instead.

Odds

Monza are the favorite in this one, according to the latest Serie A odds, being +120 to win.



The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

See Serie A picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.