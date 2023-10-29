The Eredivisie match between AZ Alkmaar and NEC Nijmegen was suspended just before full time after NEC forward Bas Dost collapsed on the field Sunday.

Dost collapsed as he was making a run towards goal. The medical staff rushed to meet him and players on both teams created a human shield as he received treatment. The former Netherlands international regained consciousness but was stretchered off the field.

No details were available on Dost's condition or as it pertains to the cause of his collapse.

Dost started the match and already had a goal and assist to his name during the first half, when NEC took the lead over their opponents. It was his second goal in seven games this season and his first assist of the campaign.

The match did not resume upon his departure. NEC was up 2-1 on AZ before the incident. AZ currently sit second place in the Dutch top flight, while NEC are in eighth.

Dost is a veteran player who has 18 appearances and one goal for the Netherlands national team. He has played for various clubs around Europe, including Germany's VfL Wolfsburg. He won the league twice for Belgium's Club Brugge and collected golden boot awards in the Netherlands with Heerenveen and Portugal with Sporting CP.