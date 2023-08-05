The Netherlands can take another step towards claiming the title that barely eluded them four years ago when they square off against upstart South Africa in the round of 16 of the 2023 Women's World Cup on Saturday at Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia. Four years ago the Dutch reached the finals of the World Cup, only to lose 2-0 to the United States. This year, the Netherlands have again established themselves as contenders for the World Cup after winning Group E over the USWNT. On Saturday the Dutch face a South Africa side that has reached the knockout stage for the first time.

Netherlands vs. South Africa spread: Netherlands -2.5 (+115), South Africa +2.5 (-145)

Netherlands vs. South Africa over/under: 3.5 goals

Netherlands vs. South Africa 90-minute money line: Netherlands -675; South Africa +1500; Draw +600

Netherlands vs. South Africa to advance: Netherlands -1000, South Africa +550

NED: Jill Roord is tied for third in the World Cup in goals (three)

RSA: The team has six goals on 12 shots on goal in the tournament

Why you should back Netherlands

Danielle van de Donk is a world class midfielder. Van de Donk, who will be celebrating her 32nd birthday on the day of the match, is a technically adept playmaker for the Dutch and her club team, Olympique Lyonnais. In the 7-0 victory over Vietnam to close out group play, she had both a goal and an assist.

Behind van de Donk and Jill Roord, who scored three goals during group play, the Netherlands have been dangerous in attack in the World Cup. The Dutch had 24 shots on goal and 61 shots overall over the first three matches. Both of those figures ranked second among all teams in the tournament.

Why you should back South Africa

Hildah Magaia has been an attacking force for Banyana Banyana so far in the tournament. The 28-year-old forward, who plays for Sejong Sportstoto in South Korea, is tied for the team lead in goals (two) while also contributing an assist. In the team's final group match, against Italy, Magaia assisted on Thembi Kgatlana's game-winning goal in stoppage time, which gave South Africa a 3-2 victory and a spot in the knockout round.

Kgatlana has paired with Magaia to give Banyana Banyana a dangerous attacking duo. The 27-year-old Kgatlana, who plays for Racing Louisville in the NWSL, leads the team with two assists and is tied for the team lead in goals (two). Her prowess will be key in breaking down a Dutch defense that allowed only one goal during the group stage.

How to make picks for South Africa vs. Netherlands

