Fresh off the news that Lionel Messi will join the club later this year, Inter Miami will travel to take on the New England Revolution on Saturday at Gillette Stadium. Inter Miami are last in the Eastern Conference standings with 15 points, while the Revolution are fourth with 27 points. However, Inter Miami did win the reverse fixture on May 13 by a final score of 2-1. They'll also be eager to start stacking up points for an eventual playoff run with Messi.

Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. ET in Foxborough, Mass. Caesars Sportsbook lists New England as the -205 favorites (risk $205 to win $100) in the latest New England Revolution vs. Inter Miami odds, with Inter Miami listed as the +550 underdogs. A draw is priced at +325, and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before locking in any Revolution vs. Inter Miami picks or MLS predictions, you need to see what SportsLine soccer expert Brandt Sutton has to say.

Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for nearly five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

He was SportsLine's top soccer expert in 2022 with a 165-130-2 mark, returning nearly $2,200 for $100 players. He was also a profitable 24-19 on MLS picks.

Now, Sutton has broken down Inter Miami vs. New England Revolution from every angle and just revealed his picks and MLS predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see Sutton's picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for New England Revolution vs. Inter Miami:

New England Revolution vs. Inter Miami money line: New England -205, Draw +325, Inter Miami +550

New England Revolution vs. Inter Miami spread: New England -1.5 (+130)

New England Revolution vs. Inter Miami over/under: 2.5 goals

NE: The Revolution are winless (three draws and two losses) in their last five games

MIA: Inter Miami have suffered five consecutive losses since a 2-1 win over the Revolution on May 13

Why you should back the New England Revolution

New England is coming off three consecutive draws but is still well-positioned in the Eastern Conference. They're eight points clear of falling out of a playoff position and have only lost three times in 16 matches so far this season.

Carles Gil and Bobby Wood have both been instrumental for the Revolution this season, scoring five goals a piece. Goalkeeper Dorde Petrovic has a 77.5% save percentage on the season and is coming off a clean sheet in his last start against Atlanta United.

Why you should back Inter Miami

Inter Miami will likely use their 2-1 victory over the Revolution on May 13 as a blueprint. Honduran teenager David Ruiz had a massive game in that win, scoring a goal in the sixth minute and then assisting on Josef Martinez's goal in the 44th minute.

However, Inter Miami have lost five matches in a row since that win with four of those losses coming by a single goal. They won't get the boost of Messi being added to the roster until later this year, but the club should be taking drastic measures to the right the ship to make a playoff push when the superstar arrives.

How to make Inter Miami vs. New England Revolution picks

Sutton has analyzed Saturday's New England Revolution vs. Inter Miami match from all sides, and he's revealed a confident best bet that returns plus money.

