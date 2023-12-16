The revitalization of the New York Red Bulls continues. After appointing manager Sandro Schwarz to lead the team in 2024, the MLS club has now added midfielder Emil Forsberg in a splash transfer from RB Leipzig. The Swedish international will join as a Designated Player with a contract through 2026 that also includes an option for the 2027 season. The 32-year-old has spent the last nine seasons in Germany with RB Leipzig scoring 71 goals and registering 68 assists. Helping the club get promoted from the 2. Bundesliga to the Bundesliga, Forsberg is an experienced creator who will bring a lot to the MLS side. Forsberg will join the club during the winter transfer window.

Last season, the Red Bulls barely snuck into the MLS Cup Playoffs and this is a move that will look to push them back to being closer to the top of the league. They haven't won silverware since winning the Supporters Shield in 2018 which is part of why there are wholesale changes coming into the season.

"We are very excited to add a player of Emil's caliber to our club, the amount of experience he has in Europe will be a great addition to our roster. We are grateful for the support from Red Bull Soccer. This transfer showcases the Red Bull philosophy of high-intensity and attacking soccer and the power of our multi-club eco system which will benefit our club," said head of sport Jochen Schneider. "Emil is an amazing talent with a skillset that will particularly help develop young players and we cannot wait to see him take the pitch at Red Bull Arena in 2024."

Forsberg is the most decorated player to join the New Jersey club since Thierry Henry suited up for them between 2010 and 2014, but with players like Lionel Messi joining the league, it pushes every other club to improve their own transfer strategy or they can risk being left behind in upcoming seasons. Under Schwarz, Forsberg will have a chance to be a creative leader in the squad as they look to return to contention.