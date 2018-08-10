Newcastle vs. Tottenham live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online
It's the first match of the season for both teams
The 2018-19 Premier League season continues on Saturday with Newcastle welcoming Tottenham on Matchday 1.
It's an intriguing matchup that should provide plenty of quality moments due to each team's talent in attack. Spurs will look pretty much identical to last season after becoming the first team in the Premier League era to not bring in a player during the summer transfer window.
Here's how you can watch the match, what's on the line and our prediction:
How to watch in USA
When: Saturday at 7:30 a.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
How to watch in UK
The match is available on Sky Sports Premier League at 12:30 p.m. GMT.
What's at stake?
Three points, and for Newcastle the potentiail to boost its chances to survive come season's end. For Tottenham, a team with top-four aspirations and even higher, away matches go a long way towards achieving high goals, and they'll enter this one as the heavy favorite.
Prediction
Tottenham may not have boosted its squad, but maybe it didn't need to. It's a strong, consistent starting XI and this should be a win. Tottenham 2, Newcastle 1.
