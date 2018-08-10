Newcastle vs. Tottenham live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online

The 2018-19 Premier League season continues on Saturday with Newcastle welcoming Tottenham on Matchday 1.

It's an intriguing matchup that should provide plenty of quality moments due to each team's talent in attack. Spurs will look pretty much identical to last season after becoming the first team in the Premier League era to not bring in a player during the summer transfer window.

Here's how you can watch the match, what's on the line and our prediction:

How to watch in USA

When: Saturday at 7:30 a.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

How to watch in UK

The match is available on Sky Sports Premier League at 12:30 p.m. GMT.

What's at stake?

Three points, and for Newcastle the potentiail to boost its chances to survive come season's end. For Tottenham, a team with top-four aspirations and even higher, away matches go a long way towards achieving high goals, and they'll enter this one as the heavy favorite.

Prediction

Tottenham may not have boosted its squad, but maybe it didn't need to. It's a strong, consistent starting XI and this should be a win. Tottenham 2, Newcastle 1.