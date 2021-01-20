Paris Saint-Germain head coach Mauricio Pochettino reiterated his confidence that Neymar and Kylian Mbappe will pledge their futures to the French champions in an interview with Cadena SER's El Larguero earlier this week.

The Argentine, who is currently away from the Parisien squad after testing positive for COVID-19 and missed the 1-0 away at Angers SCO in Ligue 1 over the weekend, explained that talks are ongoing with the likes of the French superstar and that he is happy in Paris.

As reported by CBS Sports insider Fabrizio Romano in his weekly Here We Go column, securing Neymar and Mbappe's futures has been a priority since the decision was made to split with former coach Thomas Tuchel and replace him with Pochettino.

"PSG are trying to extend important players and clearly Kylian is one with enormous potential," said the ex-Tottenham Hotspur boss. "He is very happy in Paris; I do not doubt that he likes it here."

Once PSG secured their place in the knockout phase of this season's UEFA Champions League by topping Group H, Neymar declared his desire to play alongside former Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi once more and the pair will now meet in the round of 16 amid rumors of a summer reunion.

"I have heard Neymar's declaration about wanting to play with Messi again," said Pochettino. "I must be very careful about what I say about other clubs' players. We always dream of having the best."

The South American, who captained PSG during his spell at Parc des Princes from 2001-03, feels welcomed by his squad and has seen his new group win three of their four unbeaten matches together including a Trophee des Champions success over bitter rivals Olympique de Marseille.

"I have been received with open arms," Pochettino said. "I thank the players for their attitudes and not just Neymar and Kylian. The aesthetic matters to us, but so does the aggression."

Pochettino emphasised that his target of UCL success matches the club's after last season's run to the final in Lisbon while he also admitted that the capital club has changed since he was a player in Paris in the early 2000s.

"The goal is clear: The Champions League. They do not need to tell me. It is the dream here," he said. "Media-wise, there is greater exposure for PSG. The club has changed in size -- especially with so many stars."

PSG are in action again this Friday with Montpellier HSC the visitors in Ligue 1 as the hosts aim to stay top of the pile now that they are ahead of the likes of Olympique Lyonnais and Lille OSC in the standings.