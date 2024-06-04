Soccer star Lionel Messi is partnering with White Claw's parent company to release a new sports drink. The hydration beverage is expected to rival the likes of Gatorade, Prime and BodyArmor.

Mark Anthony Brands will be producing the sports drink despite previously only releasing alcoholic beverages in the past. Más+ by Messi will be a low-sugar sports drink that will contain electrolytes and vitamins, while not having artificial sweeteners or caffeine. The drink will have four different flavors, including a Miami Punch in honor of Messi's MLS club, Inter Miami.

The sports drink will be available in both cans and bottles and will be released in Miami on June 13. Following the South Florida release, Más+ by Messi will be available in grocery stores starting in August. It will be launched internationally later in 2024.

The league has yet to make a public statement regarding Messi's new partnership with Mark Anthony Brands, which also owns White Claw and Mike's Hard Lemonade.