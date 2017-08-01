Neymar transfer saga latest: Back to Barcelona instead of Paris after Dubai trip

So this Neymar saga is just going to drag on, isn't it? Here's the latest: The Barcelona star, seemingly on the verge of a move to PSG for the last couple weeks, has returned to Spain and will continue training with Barca, according to ESPNFC.

Linked with a move of over $250 million to the reigning Ligue 1 runners-up, his move looks to still be on the cards though. According to L'Equipe, Neymar is expected to sign his new contract with PSG next Monday, citing Qatari sources. The report said Neymar, who was in Dubai before Spain, wouldn't have his physical in the middle east and that he will have it in Paris.

According to BeIn Sports, PSG president Nasser Al-Khelafi refused to comment on the future a player that isn't on his squad, but he did hint at developments when he admitted that he hopes "to talk about it another time." One thing is for sure, he has refused to shut the door by saying that all of this is nonsense, which in and of itself is saying something.

Again, we have to wait and see on this. Barcelona has kept tight-lipped, as has the player. If we see him board a flight to Paris, then it will certainly be more believable. It still feels like it could go either way, and there's still plenty of time with the transfer window closing at the end of August.

Here's hoping a decision comes sooner rather than later, to the benefit of both PSG and Barcelona.