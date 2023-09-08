Italy's new cycle under Luciano Spalletti starts off in North Macedonia, where the Azzurri will face the same side that knocked out the Italian national team in the play-offs for 2022 World Cup qualification. This will be the first game under manager Spalletti, who replaced Roberto Mancini in the summer. During their Euro 2024 qualifier, England won 2-1 in Naples before Italy managed to beat Malta 2-0 in their second game. Italy are currently third in the group with three points after two games, while the hosts have the same points, but played three games so far. Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

How to watch and odds

Date: Saturday, September 9 | Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Saturday, September 9 | 2:45 p.m. ET Location: National Arena Todor Proeski -- Skopje, North Macedonia

National Arena Todor Proeski -- Skopje, North Macedonia Live stream: fubo (try for free)

fubo (try for free) Odds: North Macedonia +950; Draw: +380; Italy -345

Team news

North Macedonia: Burnley's Darko Churlinov is out injured for the game alongside Valon Ethemi and Marjan Radeski, but striker Aleksandar Trajkovski remains the main striker, despite the former Palermo striker is still a free agent and is expected to start on Saturday.

Potential North Macedonia XI: Dimitrievski; Ashkovski, Velkovski, Musliu, Zajkov, Alioski; Ademi, Bardhi; Elmas; Trajkovski,

Don't miss CBS Sports Golazo Network's Morning Footy, now in podcast form! Our crew brings you all the news, views, highlights and laughs you need to follow the Beautiful Game in every corner of the globe, every Monday-Friday all year long.

Italy: There won't be radical changes in the guests despite the new coach, but winger Federico Chiesa picked up a muscular injury and will likely miss the clash.

Potential Italy XI: Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Mancini, Bastoni, Dimarco; Barella, Tonali, Cristante; Politano, Immobile, Berardi.

Prediction

The Azzurri need to start the new cycle under Spalletti with a win and can't miss this chance. Pick: Italy 3, North Macedonia 1.