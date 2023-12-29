Both sides seek to build off impressive victories Saturday when Nottingham Forest host Manchester United in a 2023-24 English Premier matchup at City Ground. The Red Devils (10-1-8) looked to be on the way to more disappointment in their Boxing Day match against Aston Villa but rallied for a 3-1 victory. Forest (4-5-10) faced a tough task at Newcastle the same day but cruised to a 3-1 victory. United are sixth in the Premier League table, five points out of the top four, while the Tricky Trees are 16th, two points above relegation.

Saturday's kickoff is set for 12:30 p.m. ET in Nottingham, England. The latest Nottingham Forest vs. Manchester United odds list the Red Devils as +115 favorites (risk $100 to win $115). The Tricky Trees are +220 underdogs, a draw is +250 and the over/under for total match goals is 2.5. Before making any Manchester United vs. Nottingham Forest picks, you need to see what proven SportsLine soccer insider Jon "Buckets" Eimer has to say.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. Since the end of last year's Men's World Cup, Eimer has been red-hot on English Premier League picks, going 85-53-5 for a profit of more than $3,900 for $100 bettors.

Now, Eimer has broken down Manchester United vs. Nottingham Forest from every angle. Here are the betting lines and trends for Nottingham Forest vs. Manchester United:

Forest vs. Manchester United spread: Man U -0.5 (+105)

Forest vs. Manchester United over/under: 2.5 goals

Forest vs. Manchester United money line: Forest +220, Man U +115, Draw +250

NOT: Have lost by a combined 17-1 over the past four home meetings.

MNU: Have a 32-6 goal advantage over the past eight EPL matchups.

Forest vs. Manchester United picks:

Why you should back Manchester United

The Red Devils have the quality to beat most teams in the EPL, but injuries have slowed them down. The building confidence of 19-year-old Alejandro Garnacho is a positive sign, as the Argentinian scored twice in United's comeback Saturday. Rasmus Hojland scored the winner in the 82nd minute, and Manchester United put seven of their 14 shots on target. The Red Devils have won 11 straight meetings with Nottingham Forest, eight of those in Premier League matches, dating back to 1996.

Scottish midfielder Scott McTominay has come through in the clutch and leads the team with five goals. Bruno Fernandes (three goals, three assists) and Marcus Rashford (two goals) remain among the EPL's most dangerous players despite being in slumps. Fernandes scored one of the goals in a 3-2 victory against Forest in August as United held the ball for 67% of the match and outshot Forest 18-9 (9-4 on target). United goalkeeper Andre Onana has six clean sheets, tied for the EPL lead. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Nottingham Forest

The Tricky Trees should bring some momentum from the victory against a Newcastle side that finished in fourth place last season. They put six of 15 shots on target despite holding the ball for 38% of the match. They had numerous opportunities on the counter-attack, and veteran Chris Wood had a hat trick. The only goal conceded came on a penalty. United have allowed four more goals than they have scored this season. Forest have conceded 34 goals, but only 14 have come at home.

The hosts took 38 points from their 38 matches last season, and 30 came on their turf at City Ground (8-6-5). They have victories this season against Chelsea, Aston Villa and Newcastle, so they won't be intimidated. Forest rank third in the league in tackles (371) and lead the league in tackles in the defensive third (223) and blocked shots (87), so they'll try to frustrate Manchester United's stars. Wood has scored seven goals in league play, and Anthony Elanga has four goals and five assists. See which team to pick here.

How to make Nottingham Forest vs. Manchester United picks

Eimer has broken down Saturday's Premier League match from every possible angle and is leaning Over on the goal total.

So who wins Nottingham Forest vs. Manchester United on Saturday, and where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see which wagers in Manchester United vs. Nottingham Forest have all the value, all from the soccer expert who is up more than 39 units on EPL picks since last year's Men's World Cup, and find out.

