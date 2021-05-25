The National Women's Soccer League returns on Wednesday as the 2021 regular season continues. The 24 game regular season rolls on with midweek action featuring six teams. Fans can watch NWSL games across CBS platforms as CBS Sports Network and Paramount+.

Three games are on the docket for Wednesday, with Orlando Pride and Portland Thorns FC kicking things off at Exploria Stadium in Orlando. Washington Spirit will host Houston Dash at BBVA Stadium in Houston after the match was relocated due to construction delays at Segra Field.

The triple header of matches will conclude with Kansas City NWSL hosting Chicago Red Stars at Legends Field. Both teams are still in search of their first regular season win in 2021.

Here's how to watch and what to know about the games this weekend:

Viewing info

Wednesday, May 26

Orlando Pride vs. Portland Thorns FC, 7:00 p.m. ET (Paramount+)



Washington Spirit vs. Houston Dash, 7:30 p.m. ET (Paramount+)

Kansas City NWSL vs. Chicago Red Stars, 8:00 p.m. ET )CBS Sports Network)

Orlando Pride try to build on their hot start

Orlando Pride scored four points over their first two matches of the regular season thanks to a two game scoring streak from USWNT forward Alex Morgan. The Pride will host Portland Thorns FC, who are coming off a 2-1 loss against their Pacific Northwest rivals, OL Reign. Both teams boast savvy veterans with Morgan and Sydney Leroux connecting on goal early in the season for Orlando, while Portland is led by all-time international goal scorer Christine Sinclair.

Orlando and Portland currently sit in second and fifth place in league standings, respectively. A win from either side would give them added momentum heading into the second month of the season.

Washington Spirit look for home advantage on the road

Washington Spirit were scheduled to host Houston Dash as Segra Field but the match was relocated due to construction delays at the facility. The Spirit will now travel to Houston where they are technically the hosts for their match against Houston in BBVA Stadium. Washington Spirit are in still searching for their first win of the 2021 regular season after playing to a 1-1 draw against Orlando Pride and then suffering a 2-0 loss against Racing Louisville FC.

Houston will try to play to their unexpected home field to their advantage after they let a 2-1 lead with a player advantage slip away in stoppage time against Kansas City NWSL. The 2-2 draw gave the 2020 Challenge Cup champions their first point of the regular season.

Kansas City and Chicago aim for first win

Kansas City NWSL will try to ride the momentum of their stoppage time 2-2 draw against Houston into their midweek match against Chicago Red Stars. Kansas City will host Chicago at Legends Field as the two side are still on the hunt for their first win in 2021. Chicago earned their first result of the season against Gotham FC where the two sides played to a scoreless draw. The Red Stars will strive to find the back of the net as well, Chicago is goal less in their last two matches to start the regular season.