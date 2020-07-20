Watch Now: Pick To Win Challenge Cup ( 1:27 )

The 2020 NWSL Challenge Cup is down to its final four participants after an eventful quarterfinal round that saw three of the four matchups decided in penalty shootouts. North Carolina Courage, Washington Spirit and OL Reign, the top three seeds of the tournament, were eliminated in the quarterfinals.

While the Power Rankings shifted throughout the duration of group play, the quarterfinals busted plenty of brackets for prognosticators, which goes to show that in a small sample-size competition like this one, anything is possible in 90-plus minutes.

Take a look below at where teams have landed now that the quarterfinals are in the books.

