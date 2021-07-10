The North Carolina Courage sit atop the 2021 NWSL standings and on Saturday they'll host the Washington Spirit as the Spirit try to hold onto the sixth and final playoff spot. North Carolina has put together three consecutive 2-0 wins while the Spirit have had one win, one loss and two draws in their last four games. The Courage have scored the most goals (14) and allowed the second-fewest (4) while the Spirit have an even 8-8 goal differential.

North Carolina is the -137 money-line favorite (risk $137 to win $100) in the latest North Carolina Courage vs. Washington Spirit odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is 2.5 goals. Saturday's pivotal match can be streamed on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan.

Paramount+ now has levels of membership so you can watch the SRX Series and much more. The Premium Plan is $9.99 per month and you can watch your local CBS live stream (including plenty of sports like SEC on CBS, NFL on CBS, and the PGA Tour), no ads, on demand and the ability to download episodes for offline viewing. Both plans come with a free week to start, so sign up now here.

How to watch North Carolina Courage vs. Washington Spirit

Date: Saturday, July 10

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Streaming: Paramount+

NWSL picks for North Carolina Courage vs. Washington Spirit

Before you tune in to Saturday's NWSL match, you need to see the picks from women's soccer expert Sandra Herrera. She is CBS Sports' women's soccer analyst and has been reporting on the game for more than five years. Providing insight both internationally and domestically, she has covered local markets, NWSL drafts and NWSL championship finals. She knows the women's game inside and out.

For North Carolina Courage vs. Washington Spirit, Herrera is predicting the match to end in a 1-1 draw, which also leads to the under (2.5 goals) hitting.

"This is big match during the Olympic portion of the NWSL schedule," Herrera told SportsLine. "Both teams are without key starters on the pitch due to the Tokyo games, with North Carolina missing huge parts of their midfield in Sam Mewis and Debinha and star striker Lynn WIlliams.

"Meanwhile the Spirit are without two defensive pieces in Emily Sonnett and Kelley O'Hara. Spirit also has a solid attacking core, but they'll go up against an organized Courage defense. Washington's young attacking line could edge out a win here, but don't be surprised if this one ends in a narrow draw."

Watch the NWSL on Paramount+

Now that you know who to pick, get ready to watch the National Women's Soccer League. Visit Paramount+ now to see the NWSL, your live local CBS sporting events, some of the world's top soccer matchups and much more.