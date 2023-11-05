After a pause for the international break, the NWSL Playoffs return with the championship just one week away. Before that, though, four teams will duke it out in Sunday's semifinal matchups. After securing first-round byes, the San Diego Wave and Portland Thorns play for the first time in three weeks with their respective semifinal matchups. The Shield-winning Wave host OL Reign on Megan Rapinoe's farewell tour, while the Thorns will welcome NJ/NY Gotham FC as Ali Krieger plays the final matches of her career.

Here's what you need to know before tuning in.

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

NWSL playoff structure

The playoffs began with two quarterfinal matchups, when the Reign beat postseason newcomers Angel City 1-0 and Gotham scored their first-ever NWSL playoff victory in a 2-0 win over the North Carolina Courage. The Reign will now take on the Wave, while the Thorns will host Gotham.

The winners of the two semifinal matches will then meet at San Diego's Snapdragon Stadium for the championship game on Nov. 11.

NWSL Playoff Schedule

All times Eastern

Semifinals

Sunday, Nov. 5

Portland Thorns vs. NJ/NY Gotham FC, 7 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

San Diego Wave vs. OL Reign 9:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

Championship

Saturday, Nov. 11

Winner of semifinal one vs. Winner of semifinal two (CBS, Paramount+)

NWSL bracket

NWSL playoff picks – Attacking Third

NWSL Playoff Picks



Lisa Carlin Jenny Chiu Darian Jenkins Thorns vs. Gotham

Thorns FC Thorns FC Gotham FC Wave vs. Reign

OL Reign OL Reign Wave FC

NWSL playoff picks – CBSSports.com writers

NWSL Playoff Picks

Pardeep Cattry Mike Goodman Sandra Herrera Thorns vs. Gotham

Thorns FC Thorns FC Thorns FC Wave vs. Reign

OL Reign OL Reign Wave FC

Thorns vs. Gotham

by Sandra Herrera

Matchup to watch: Sam Coffey vs. Yazmeen Ryan

Sam Coffey vs. Yazmeen Ryan Most likely goal scorer: Hina Sugita

Hina Sugita Potential surprising performance: Jenna Nighswonger

Jenna Nighswonger Player of the match: Crystal Dunn

Crystal Dunn Prediction: Thorns 2-1

Wave vs. Reign

by Sandra Herrera