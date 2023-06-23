The 2023 National Women's Soccer League regular season is in full swing of the season with week 13 action. Expect a full slate of games beginning with second-place Portland Thorns FC and first-place Washington Spirit on Friday. This is the last weekend of NWSL matches before U.S. national team players head off to World Cup camp. Fans can watch the NWSL regular season across CBS Sports platforms, including, Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network and CBS Sports Network.

Take a look at the upcoming slate of games:

NWSL Week 13

All times Eastern

Friday, June 23

Portland Thorns FC vs. Washington Spirit, 10:30 p.m. on Paramount+



Saturday, June 24

Orlando Pride vs. Kansas City Current, 7 p.m. on Paramount+

North Carolina Courage vs. Racing Louisville FC, 7 p.m. on Paramount+

San Diego Wave FC vs. OL Reign, 10 p.m. on Paramount+

Sunday, June 25

NJ/NY Gotham FC vs. Chicago Red Stars, 5:30 p.m. on Paramount+

Angel City FC vs. Houston Dash, 8 p.m. Paramount+

Biggest matchup to keep an eye on

Portland Thorns vs. Washington Spirit: Second-place Thorns and first-place Spirit could be a potential playoff preview for fans this weekend. It is the first regular-season meeting between the two sides, and they have both remained in the upper half of the league table this year since week one. There are the makings of a high flying attacking game between Sophia Smith and Crystal Dunn for the Thorns and Trinity Rodman and Ashley Sanchez for the Spirit. All four players have recently been called up to the USWNT 23-player World Cup roster.

Under-the-radar match

North Carolina Courage vs. Racing Louisville FC: The Courage have bullied their way back to top three of the table after two seasons. The club is clearly ahead of schedule with their rebuild, with an one loss since May, and showing the league they're a force to be reckoned with. Racing has pulled their weight against top table teams, but finally got their first win against a contender last week against Gotham. Another win by Louisville could shake up the standings once more, and it'll be Courage goalkeeper Casey Murphy against Racing midfielder Savannah DeMelo to watch in this game.