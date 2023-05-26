The 2023 National Women's Soccer League regular season continues with week nine action. Expect a full slate of games beginning with Kansas City Current and Houston Dash on Friday. While first-place NJ/NY Gotham close out week 9 fixtures on the road against Washington Spirit. Fans can watch the NWSL regular season across CBS Sports platforms, including, CBS Sports Network, CBS Sports Golazo Network, and Paramount+.

Take a look at the upcoming slate of games:

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

NWSL Week 9

All times Eastern

Friday, May 26

Kansas City Current vs. Houston Dash, 8 p.m. on CBS Sports Golazo Network

San Diego Wave FC vs. Portland Thorns FC, 10 p.m. on CBS Sports Golazo Network

Saturday, May 27

OL Reign vs. Angel City FC, 3:30 p.m. on Paramount+

Racing Louisville FC vs. North Carolina Courage, 8 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

Chicago Red Stars vs. Orlando Pride, 8 p.m. on Paramount+

Sunday, May 28

Washington Spirit NJ/NY Gotham FC 6 p.m. on Paramount+

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Biggest matchup to keep an eye on

Washington Spirit vs. NJ/NY Gotham FC: The NWSL shield race is closer than it has ever been. The Spirit held first place for a whopping one week, and now Gotham will try to hang onto the No. 1 honors for a bit longer. The last time Gotham were in first place was nearly a decade ago, formerly as Sky Blue FC, on July 21 in 2013. The east coast side has scored nine goals over eight matches and will try to keep the top spot on the road against a Spirit side eager to get back in the win column.

Spirit head coach Mark Parsons and his team fell to fourth after their unbeaten streak was snapped in a week eight loss against the Orlando Pride. Forward Ashley Hatch is in a four-way tie for golden boot alongside her USWNT teammates Crystal Dunn, Alex Morgan, and Gotham striker Lynn Williams.

Under-the-radar match

Racing Louisville FC vs. North Carolina Courage: It's a middle-of-the-table battle when these two teams face off on Saturday. Both teams are riding undefeated streaks, with North Carolina unbeaten in their last four while Louisville is hot off two wins. This game will come down to the midfield, and whether or not the Courage can limit the impact of Racing's second-year midfielder Savannah DeMelo.