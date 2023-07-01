The 2023 National Women's Soccer League regular season officially taps into the halfway point of the season with week 14 action. Expect a full slate of games beginning with OL Reign and Racing Louisville FC on Saturday while NJ/NY Gotham FC and Angel City FC close out week 14 on Sunday. Fans can watch the NWSL regular season across CBS Sports platforms, including, Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network and CBS Sports Network.

Take a look at the upcoming slate of games:

NWSL Week 14

All times Eastern

Saturday, July 1

OL Reign vs. Racing Louisville FC, 3:30 p.m. on Paramount+

Washington Spirit vs. Orlando Pride, 7 p.m. on Paramount+

North Carolina Courage vs. Houston Dash, 7:30 p.m. on Paramount+

Chicago Red Stars vs. San Diego Wave FC, 8 p.m. on Paramount+

Portland Thorns FC vs. Kansas City Current, 10 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

Sunday, July 2

NJ/NY Gotham FC vs. Angel City FC, 5:30 p.m. on Paramount+

Biggest matchup to keep an eye on



NJ/NY Gotham FC vs. Angel City FC: It's a battle of the coasts as the Los Angeles side visits Gotham FC. Angel City is undefeated in three matches across all competitions under interim head coach Becki Tweed, while the east coast hosts have only one win in their last five games. Both teams will be without key players off on international duty before the World Cup, and the coaches must make adjustments. Angel City's Tweed also gets a chance to go against her former club, and it'll be a massive shift if the squad can pull off a long-road win on a quick turnaround.

Under-the-radar match

North Carolina Courage vs. Houston Dash: The Courage are cozily settled into the upper half of the league table at second place, and Houston is still trying to secure the win that will propel them into playoff contention. The Texas side will be on the road and without their veteran centerback Katie Lind after picking up a red card last week. North Carolina will be without starting goalkeeper Casey Murphy and dynamic winger Kerolin. Still, their emphasis on possessing the ball will mean the Dash will have to be clinical when they get their chances.