Ole Gunnar Solskjaer appointed Manchester United caretaker manager: What to know about Mourinho's replacement

The Jose Mourinho era ended at Manchester United earlier this week with the Portuguese manager's departure. The club is turning the page ahead of this Saturday's game at Cardiff City in Premier League play -- which you could catch on fuboTV (Try for free). Manchester United announced Wednesday that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will serve as the caretaker manager for the rest of the 2018-19 season.

Join us in welcoming Ole back to #MUFC! pic.twitter.com/KCtGw62Y4m — Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 19, 2018

Taking over just ahead of Boxing Day, Solskjaer has plenty of work to do to right the ship at Old Trafford. But who is he? Here's everything you need to know about the new temporary boss:

Who is Ole Gunnar Solskjaer?

Those familiar with the club or Premier League soccer will likely know who he is, but some of the younger fans may not be familiar. The 45-year-old Norwegian started his managerial career in 2008 in the United reserves and got his first top-tier job in 2011. As a player, he was a Manchester United legend.

Where did he play?

He began his career at Clausenengen in Norway, playing from 1990-1995. Then he moved to Molde where he scored 31 goals in 38 games before earning a big move to Manchester United in 1996. With the Red Devils, he earned the nickname "The Baby-faced Assassin" and was absolutely lethal in front of goal. He played for the club until 2007 and scored 126 goals in 366 appearances. At Untied he won the Premier League six times, won two FA Cups and was the hero of the 1999 UEFA Champions League final.

United was playing Bayern Munich at the Camp Nou and Barcelona and looked headed for defeat, trailing 1-0 entering stoppage time. But a goal from Teddy Sheringham in the 91st minute brought United level, and then in the 93rd minute, Solskjaer scored the most important goal of his career -- the winner in the UCL final.

Here is the goal:

He was a really good player in his day and always consistent. He wasn't always a starting striker but delivered time and time again. In 11 seasons at United, he scored over 10 goals in seven of the campaigns. In 2001-02, he had 25 goals in 47 games.

What is his coaching record?

He coached Molde from 2010 to 2014 and from 2015 to 2018 with a stint at Cardiff City in the middle. Overall, he has a record of 144-49-80, a winning percentage of .527. He won four titles with the United reserves and three more trophies with Molde -- two league titles and one Norwegian Cup.

What are his early goals?

The club stated that he will stay in charge until a full-time manager is in place, and early on he'll be tasked with trying to get the results needed to get back into the top four battle. United is nine points back of fourth-place Chelsea.

As for the Champions League, the club has a tough task with Paris Saint-Germain in the round of 16, so losing there likely won't make him or break him as United are looked at as heavy underdogs in that tie.

Consistency in league, a more exciting style of play and building chemistry will be the early goals to get the club headed in the right direction.

Could he get the full-time job?

If he comes in and shows significant improvement, gets this team stringing together victories and back into the top four, he'll likely then get a serious look at the full-time job. But that's a lot of "ifs." A bigger name is more likely. We broke down the potential candidates here.