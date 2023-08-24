The National Women's Soccer League is officially in the final third of the season with six games remaining. The playoff race is heating up, with all 12 teams still mathematically in contention, and players are making a case for end-of-year awards. Orlando Pride rookie Messiah Bright leads all rookies this season in goals scored with six and has emerged as the key attacking piece for Orlando's present and future.

Bright was selected No. 21 overall by Orlando Pride in the 2023 NWSL Draft. The TCU attacker closed out a stellar collegiate career, starting 103 career games, and she is the all-time goal-scoring leader with 50 goals. She was rated among the top goal scorers heading into the draft but fell late into the second round. Now she is in a strong position to nab a nomination for Rookie of the Year.

The striker is coming off her first career brace in the league in a 5-0 rout of the Chicago Red Stars and helped the team to a third consecutive win. Orlando is now in seventh place and they're just two points out of playoff position. Bright has a lethal appetite for goals, and evolving to the pro level can take a moment to adjust, but she has wasted little time with confidence on the ball and finishing in the final third setting the tone.

"I'm feeling really good, been searching for that career brace for a minute now," Bright told media after the game. "So it was pretty good to just get that. I was actually aiming for a hat trick, but you know, take a game at a time. I'm just happy with the team's performance and how we played so well together."

Her two most recent goals against Chicago are examples of her constant effort to head for goal. All of her goals scored this season have come from inside the box. If she's the open outlet, and she's on the ball, chances are she's already heading towards the 18 taking on defenders. Her quick decision-making and finishing were on full display in her sixth goal of the season.

"The main thing that was going through my mind was just making sure I stayed even with the backline so I wouldn't be caught offsides but also just having that separation as well to break off once she passed. It's quite amazing how she got the ball through there. It's Marta. So I mean, couldn't expect nothing less. Once she played it, I saw [Alyssa] Naeher coming out. So, I just went around her and the goal was wide open. I was kind of getting off balance a little bit. So my main thing was just placing it, putting a little heat on it, and just redirecting it in the goal."

She's played in 16 regular season games with 12 starts and leads the team in expected goals with a whopping 5.87 xG. Her ability to constantly have a presence inside the box has helped put her in contention for the Golden Boot race where she's currently in fifth place. With six weeks remaining, not only can Bright keep pace in the Golden Boot race, but Orlando can shock the league by sneaking into the playoffs if they continue their winning streak.

Ahead of the 2023 season, Orlando Pride navigated their offseason ready to rebuild. They promoted Seb Hines from interim to full-time head coach and added more young pieces to their core with Bright and Emily Madril. Their current win streak has them ahead of their rebuild schedule and within striking distance of the playoffs. They can get closer to the playoff line than when they take on San Diego Wave FC on Friday on Paramount+. In their previous three matches, San Diego have failed to get a win against Hines and the Pride.

"Anything is possible. You know, I never I really knew where I was going to be [when] joining the league. So, anything is possible. I'm down to chase anything as a rookie, first year. I'm all about setting trends and setting goals, and I'm just happy to just be a part of it and have my teammates along with me," she said.