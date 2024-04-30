Two of North America's most accomplished sides meet again on Tuesday for yet another spot in the Concacaf Champions Cup finals.

Five-time champions Pachuca will host seven-time winners Club America, a week after the two sides tied 1-1 in the first leg. The winners of this semifinal tie will meet either Monterrey for another all-Mexico matchup, or MLS's lone participant in the semifinals, the Columbus Crew.

Here's what you need to know before tuning in.

How to watch and odds

Date: Tuesday, April 30 | Time: 9:15 p.m. ET

Tuesday, April 30 | 9:15 p.m. ET Location: Estadio Hidalgo -- Pachuca, Mexico

Estadio Hidalgo -- Pachuca, Mexico TV: FS1 | Live stream: Fubo (try for free)

FS1 | Fubo (try for free) Odds: Pachuca +200; Draw +245; Club America +135

How they got here

Pachuca: The 2017 champions have had it fairly easy en route to the semifinals, smashing the Philadelphia Union 6-0 in the round of 16 and thrashing Herediano 7-1 in the quarterfinals. Salomon Rondon rose up the golden boot ranks along the way and now leads the competition with seven goals, but Pachuca are in the midst of a more challenging task against Club America. They seemed comfortable enough without the ball to take 11 shots, three on target, and managed to find an equalizer before halftime courtesy of Andres Micolta after going down early in the first leg.

Club America: Things have been a little bit less straightforward for America, who narrowly advanced from their round one matchup against Real Esteli with a 3-2 advantage, then beat Guadalajara 5-3 in the round of 16. America came out swinging, though, in the semifinals with a 9-2 win over the New England Revolution and demonstrated their goalscoring abilities in the process. American Alejandro Zendejas has five goals so far in the competition, including in the first leg against Pachuca. The 2016 champions were dominant in the first leg and went up in the 12th minute, and eyes will be on America again to see if they can repeat that performance away from home.

Prediction

The closely contested first leg likely teases a similar outcome in the second leg, so this one could be decided by a penalty shootout. That format favors no one, but perhaps the coin toss will go America's way. Pick: Pachuca 1, Club America 1; Club America advance on penalties